Christian Pulisic Makes Comical TikTok Debut With Stay At Home Challenge; Watch Video

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic made his TikTok debut recently in a hilarious way. The former Borussia Dortmund player, who had joined Chelsea last summer, is having a hard time while in self-quarantine. Just then, the American international decided to join the video platform TikTok with his 'Stay At Home Challenge', pulling off quite a debut.

Christian Pulisic Stay At Home challenge turns comic

In a Christian Pulisic TikTok video, the winger is seen with a football in what appears to be his attempt at the Stay At Home Challenge. He then goes on to showcase his skills, juggling with the ball. Just then, he loses control and falls onto the ground and then erupts in laughter.

Premier League suspended: Fans react to Christian Pulisic TikTok video

Looks like first day on Tik Tok wasn't very nice🤣🤣😆😆 — Emmanuelson™ (@Emmanuelson_13) March 18, 2020

Looks like he is fit again — Manuel (@ManuelBlue) March 18, 2020

Please don't get injured again — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) March 18, 2020

Easy mate, don't even think about to pick up an injury during this "International break" — 𝔽𝕝𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕠 𝕏𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕣 (@Fxds13) March 18, 2020

Man needs to calm down before something bad happens — Potato Perez (@cavsfan_421) March 18, 2020

Christian Pulisic Stay At Home Challenge: Premier League suspended

All Premier League players have undergone self-quarantine fearing coronavirus outbreak. Premier League has suspended all fixtures until April. Meanwhile, an emergency meeting with all clubs will be held on Thursday to discuss the future of the competition.

Premier League suspended: New suggestions to be discussed

According to the British media outlet The Sun, Premier League clubs have agreed to play the remaining 92 games of the league. These games could be played behind closed doors, while every game will be broadcast live on television. The suggestion also includes the idea of playing on two to three neutral venues at different times.

Premier League suspended: Chelsea players with coronavirus

One question that has emerged recently- 'Are there Chelsea players with coronavirus?' According to recent media reports, there are no such Chelsea players who have contracted the virus.

