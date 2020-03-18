Chelsea Offer Millennium Hotel At Stamford Bridge To NHS Staff For Coronavirus Aid

Chelsea football club has announced that they are taking a medical response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the coronavirus outbreak in the English capital, west London outfit Chelsea, are set to work along with the National Health Service (NHS) staff. The NHS has decided to take up Chelsea's offer of making the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff.

Chelsea offer hotel for NHS staff amid coronavirus pandemic

The initiative to allow the NHS staff at the Millenium Hotel came from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian billionaire and Chelsea owner made contact with NHS Chairman Bruce Buck. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff for coronavirus medical-related issues. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation for the NHS staff that will provide coronavirus medical assistance to people in the area.

Lovely move by Roman Abramovich and Chelsea to make Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available entirely if needed for NHS staff fighting the coronavirus crisishttps://t.co/bWoE5h76Zs — Jack de Menezes (@JackdeMenezes) March 18, 2020

How Chelsea hotel will help coronavirus pandemic

Most of the medical staff from the NHS will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the staff making long commutes it puts the staff under risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus. Local accommodation, therefore, will help maintain the health and well-being of the personnel part of the NHS at such a critical time.

Coronavirus medical assistance for prevention of COVID-19

The coronavirus medial assistance from the Russian owner will be for a two-month period and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. The NHS staff will be among those working in the hospitals at the North-West London region, but that may extend to other hospitals in nearby districts. The number of rooms utilised by the NHS staff will depend on the demand given over this purpose of operation but no staff members showing symptoms of the COVID-19 will use the hotel.

