The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chelsea Offer Millennium Hotel At Stamford Bridge To NHS Staff For Coronavirus Aid

Football News

Chelsea are prepared to aid the National Health Service (NHS) by offering their staff accommodation at the Millennium Hotel near Stamford Bridge.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chelsea

Chelsea football club has announced that they are taking a medical response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the coronavirus outbreak in the English capital, west London outfit Chelsea, are set to work along with the National Health Service (NHS) staff. The NHS has decided to take up Chelsea's offer of making the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff.

ALSO READ: Man Utd See £1bn Wiped Off Value As Stock Markets Crash Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Chelsea offer hotel for NHS staff amid coronavirus pandemic

The initiative to allow the NHS staff at the Millenium Hotel came from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian billionaire and Chelsea owner made contact with NHS Chairman Bruce Buck. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff for coronavirus medical-related issues. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation for the NHS staff that will provide coronavirus medical assistance to people in the area.

ALSO READ: Europa League Round Of 16: Fulham Beat Juventus In Historic Comeback On March 18, 2010

How Chelsea hotel will help coronavirus pandemic

Most of the medical staff from the NHS will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the staff making long commutes it puts the staff under risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus. Local accommodation, therefore, will help maintain the health and well-being of the personnel part of the NHS at such a critical time.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: What Is The 'Stay At Home Challenge' That Has Kept Footballers Busy?

Coronavirus medical assistance for prevention of COVID-19

The coronavirus medial assistance from the Russian owner will be for a two-month period and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time. The NHS staff will be among those working in the hospitals at the North-West London region, but that may extend to other hospitals in nearby districts. The number of rooms utilised by the NHS staff will depend on the demand given over this purpose of operation but no staff members showing symptoms of the COVID-19 will use the hotel.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid, Barcelona Look To Hijack Bayern Munich's Transfer Of Man City Star Leroy Sane

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA