Mason Mount Apologises To Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard For Playing Football In Public

Mason Mount has issued an apology to Chelsea after playing football with Declan Rice in public amid the coronavirus outbreak. Mason Mount ignored Chelsea guidelines which instructed players to remain under self-isolation. But according to reports, Mason Mount has apologized to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard for his behaviour and for ignoring his responsibilities.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in public

Mason Mount was spotted at a football centre near Barnet on Sunday along with England teammate Declan Rice. Prior to that, Chelsea advised self-isolation for their players after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last week. However, Mason Mount still took to the outdoors and made a public appearance, playing football at a park with the threat of the coronavirus still looming large.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea fury as Mason Mount leaves self-isolation for park kickabout with Declan Rice #coronavirus https://t.co/GuzkIMxi8q pic.twitter.com/ThYJ0yaWsA — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 15, 2020

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount apologises

Following the incident at the park, Mason Mount was reminded of his responsibilities by the hierarchy at Chelsea. Reports claim Mason Mount made a phone call to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to apologise for his misconduct. On the other hand, Declan Rice has not had any restrictions over the coronavirus outbreak by West Ham United.

Daily Mail | Mason Mount has apologised to manager Frank Lampard after being spotted playing football in public with Declan Rice while he was supposed to be in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak. #CFC pic.twitter.com/BrLLLrMKWk — The Blues (@TheBlues___) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak: Premier League suspended

The Premier League has been suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A number of Premier League clubs have been in isolation with most of the players working and training from home. Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes has self-quarantined himself after coming in contact with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

