Transfer news: Chelsea set to lose player dubbed as 'next Frank Lampard' to Man United

Even after splurging record fee in the two transfer markets, Chelsea could not help but finish 12th on the EPL points table in 2022/23. Now as the season is done and dusted the volatile summer transfer window is about to begin. And as a first stain of the upcoming window, a star player is set to depart the club.

Mason Mount, who was dubbed by many experts and fans as the player who would in time reach the stature of Frank Lampard in the club, is now set to make a move toward the Blues' direct rivals Manchester United. According to reports, the 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and with one year left of his contract with Chelsea, a move to Old Trafford is devised. The England international has been a key player for the West London club, registering 33 goals and 37 assists from 195 appearances across all competitions. Mount was also instrumental in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League glory of 2021.

Chelsea set to lose player dubbed as 'next Frank Lampard' to Man United

Following a difficult 2022/23 season, where Mason Mount could only contribute 9 goal contribution in 35 appearances, the midfielder is apparently determined to leave the club he joined 6 years back. Man United coach Erik Ten Hag has long been after Mount. Ten Hag tried to sign Mount on Loan when he was the Ajax boss, and it seems he has finally got him.

Thus, with all the development that is going around, transfer news or a potential "Here we go" regarding Mason Mount can drop soon. However, as long as the final update does not come, fans can hope for an extension of the contract or hope that the player stays till the expiry of his contract. While Mason Mount could leave and there is a cloud of doubt around Mateo Kovacic and Joao Felix as well, what do you think the future holds for Mauricio Pochettino's side? Do you think they will make more signings this summer?