Chelsea To Win The Premier League? Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Praises Frank Lampard & Co.

Chelsea FC have been playing exceedingly well in the ongoing Premier League campaign. The Blues of London are unbeaten in nine Premier League games following and look likely to compete for the Premier League title. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has commented on Chelsea’s chances of lifting the Premier League this season. The German believes Chelsea are favourites for the Premier League title as Frank Lampard has an 'unbelievable' squad, which has helped him play so well.

Are Chelsea title contenders for the Premier League Trophy?

Chelsea spent heavily in the summer as Frank Lampard overviewed a major squad rebuild for the Blues. Despite a difficult start, the London-based outfit are now in a purple patch, remaining unbeaten in 16 games across all competitions. Of their 11 matches in the Premier League, Chelsea has won 6 and drew matches. Their only loss in England’s top-flight football campaign came against Liverpool back in September.

The Reds capitalized on Andreas Christensen's red card and Kepa’s howler between the sticks that helped them walk away with a 2-0 win to their name. Chelsea is currently ranked 3rd in the Premier League standings with 2 points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

👀 on the top 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cMJgYvDF3M — Premier League (@premierleague) December 6, 2020

Lampard's men defeated Leeds United 3-1 in their meeting last Saturday which temporarily placed them on the top of the Premier League table. Following the win against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, no other team has gone on a longer unbeaten streak in the Premier League this year.

Also Read Man United Sponsors Could Fund Cristiano Ronaldo Return As Fans Await Sensational Transfer

Premier League news: Jurgen Klopp speaks on Chelsea's rise

Commenting on Chelsea’s run in the Premier League, Sky Sports quoted Klopp as saying - "If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favorites. They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start - and they are full on. They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other - so that is it.”

Also Read Man United Set To Reward Bruno Fernandes With £200,000-a-week Contract, Doubling His Wages

Klopp also went on to mention how he does not feel that his Liverpool side is chasing anyone at the moment or are being chased by any other team. The German coach mentioned how there is pressure on his team and reveals that the most important thing is how much does the team actually think about the pressure.

Also Read Barcelona Fans Slam Lionel Messi As Their 12th Best Player After Humiliating Cadiz Defeat

The Premier League schedule is about to put real pressure on all the teams with matches coming thick and fast. Many managers have expressed their disappointment regarding the compact fixture list and potential injuries they might face due to the congested fixture list. In other Premier League news, It is also reported that the Premier League is considering allowing 5 substitutions, and a word is expected on the same.

Also Read Solskjaer On Controversial Referee Call After Man Utd Win 3-1 Against West Ham