Man United Sponsors Could Fund Cristiano Ronaldo Return As Fans Await Sensational Transfer

Juventus icon Cristiano Ronaldo has been going strength to strength ever since his move to the Allianz Stadium in 2018. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently achieved the 750-goal milestone, further hinting he’s got enough football left despite marching towards the age of 36. His recent performances have reignited rumours of his return to Manchester United next summer, with financial prospects being worked out about the aftermath of a possible transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United?

Despite his splendid run of form with the Old Lady, the club might not feel reluctant in trading the 35-year-old next summer. The club are struggling on the financial front and might find a deal for Ronaldo feasible and calculative. Indeed, the Portuguese superstar is the highest-paid player at Juventus, pocketing a mammoth €31 million a year, with the club yet to achieve Champions League glory, the main reason to rope in Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

Following the rumours of his Juventus exit, Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Old Trafford. Fans are particularly excited about the prospect of “The Last Dance” with the club that has seen the Portuguese international’s rise to global fame as the best footballer in the world. And the financial prospects are being factored in if Ronaldo returns to the Premier League.

Ronaldo latest news: Chevrolet Man United plan to seal Juventus ace's transfer

Man United’s shirt sponsors and automobile giants Chevrolet are particularly excited about the prospect of Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford. According to a report by Auto Esporte, the American automobile company have witnessed the massive rise of Juventus shirt sponsors’ Jeep when the Portuguese forward made his way to Italy.

Chevrolet wishes to propel a similar growth on the business front and believe Ronaldo’s move could be the key to achieve their objectives. To this end, the automobile company are also willing to help Man United finance a move for the former Real Madrid superstar next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's splendid stint with Man United

Ronaldo rose to fame in Europe with Man United during a stint which lasted six seasons. He managed three Premier League titles, along with a Champions League triumph in 2008, before agreeing to a world-record move to Real Madrid following the conclusion of the next season. He has racked up 118 goals with the Red Devils, a tally which might witness a surge if a prospective deal materialises next summer.

