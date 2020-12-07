Man United Set To Reward Bruno Fernandes With £200,000-a-week Contract, Doubling His Wages

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United made an epic comeback after stumbling a goal down in the first half against West Ham United. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes was the key in Paul Pogba’s equaliser as he provided a crucial assist to trigger the comeback at London Stadium. Indeed, the Portuguese has emerged as arguably the best performer at Old Trafford since his move last January, propelling the Red Devils to offer a new improved contract.

Also Read | Did Bruno Fernandes order Solskjaer to make changes? Man United vs PSG ensured drama

Bruno Fernandes salary to be doubled?

Fernandes was roped in from Sporting Lisbon in January in a deal worth £47 million. He agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Old Trafford outfit. After 11 months and 37 games, the Portuguese international has netted 22 times, while also raking up 14 assists to his credit. His scintillating run of form have invited attention from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona as well.

#mufc are set to reward Bruno Fernandes with a new contract worth £200,000-a-week, doubling his wages from his previous contract #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 6, 2020

To ward off interests from the two Spanish giants, Man United have come up with a new double-your-money contract for Fernandes, according to Mirror. He earns £100,000-a-week, which is way less than what the club’s highest earner David de Gea pockets. The Spanish shot-stopper earns £350,000-a-week, with Man United now keen on extending Fernandes’ pay to £200,000-a-week.

Also Read | Man United fan creates Twitter thread about fascinating Bruno Fernandes 'myth'

Bruno Fernandes contract extension on cards within a year of arrival

Man United’s move to extend his contract within a year of his arrival has been seen as an attempt to convince Fernandes of his importance and value at the club. Besides, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge fan of the midfielder and believes he is the ideal player to build a title-winning team around.

Indeed, Man United have failed to clinch the Premier League title in the previous seven seasons, having last won it in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2013. Fernandes was named the Man United Fans’ Player of the Year, despite arriving halfway into the previous season.

Also Read | Phil Neville heaps praise on ‘special’ Bruno Fernandes, draws similarities with Rooney

Bruno Fernandes stats impress Old Trafford hierarchy

Most recently, the 26-year-old superstar was crowned the club’s player for the month of November after his splendid run of form, which saw him net six goals besides bagging an assist. He has now bagged five Player of the Month awards while being eligible for the accolade on eight occasions.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes lost possession 34 TIMES vs Istanbul Basaksehir, fans suspect 'problem'

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram