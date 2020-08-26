Jose Mourinho Told Tottenham They Had Better Players Than Man United & He's There To 'win'

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho promised to make England international Harry Kane one of football’s global superstars during one of the pair’s first exchanges when he took charge of the north London club in November 2019. The 'Special One' was appointed as Tottenham boss only 24 hours after Mauricio Pochettino got the sack following a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign. The eagerly-awaited 'Tottenham: All or Nothing' documentary is set to air on Monday, August 31 and will showcase plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from Tottenham's action-packed 2019-20 campaign. In it, Jose Mourinho also took a dig at former employers Man United, stating that he has better players at Spurs than the crop he managed at Old Trafford.

Mourinho to Harry Kane: ‘I don't accept to be here winning nothing, f***ing hell. I don't. But I feel that we can. Because of you. You have better players than I had at Manchester United. I think the club has a lot to explode. I am here. Ok?' [ All or Nothing via Mail] pic.twitter.com/SyFq9xQI7f — UtdXclusive🔴 (@UtdXclusive) August 26, 2020

Tottenham documentary: Jose Mourinho told Harry Kane Spurs have better players than Manchester United

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the 'Tottenham: All or Nothing' documentary shows Jose Mourinho having a detailed discussion with star forward Harry Kane about his future at the club. The Portuguese manager reportedly told Harry Kane that Spurs have better players than Manchester United, in a bid to keep him at the club. At the time, Man United were plotting a move to sign Harry Kane in the January transfer window with Ole Gunnar Solskjear keen to bolster his attacking department.

Jose Mourinho also claimed that he arrived at Tottenham to win trophies, citing Harry Kane as a major part of his plans for the future. Mourinho was in charge of Man United for two and a half seasons between 2016-18 and won the League Cup and Europa League with the Red Devils. In December 2018, Mourinho was sacked by Man United after a series of disappointing results and with signs of improvement.

Tottenham documentary highlights the swift managerial change in November 2019

Tottenham endured a torrid start to the 2019-20 season after reaching the Champions League final in June 2019 and decided to sack Mauricio Pochettino, ending his five-and-a-half-year reign at the club. Previously-released footage from the Tottenham documentary showed the swift managerial change with Jose Mourinho being appointed at the helm soon after Pochettino's dismissal. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy admitted letting go of the Argentine tactician was one of the hardest decisions he had to make since his arrival in 2001.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur documentary to release on August 31

The Tottenham documentary was initially planned for release soon after the 2019-20 domestic season concluded but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, last week, it was confirmed that the 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur documentary' is set to air on Monday, August 31 on Amazon Prime Video. During the course of the 2019-20 season, Spurs suffered shock exits in their domestic cup campaigns against Norwich City and Colchester United. A few other major events at Spurs during the 2019-20 season included England midfielder Eric Dier climbing into the stands to have an altercation with a fan who allegedly abused his younger brother. On another occasion, following the resumption of football in June, Spurs teammates Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris nearly came to blows at half-time during the 1-0 win over Everton.

Image Credits - Tottenham Hotspur Twitter