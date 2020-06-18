Mia Khalifa's Premier League Dream Team Ft Aaron Mooy, Harry Redknapp And Left-back Rice

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has named her Premier League Dream team after having followed English football for the past couple of seasons. Khalifa, who now works as a sports presenter, pulled off quite a few surprises in her Premier League Dream team, selecting two West Ham players and two Brighton players in the combined XI. Furthermore, Mia Khalifa named Harry Redknapp as the manager of her Premier League Dream team, who last managed Birmingham City in 2017.

Mia Khalifa's Premier League Dream team: Names Harry Redknapp as manager

Mia Khalifa announced her Premier League Dream team, with some inclusions that likely to raise a few eyebrows. A West Ham United fan, Khalifa had once expressed her love for Australian and Brighton star Aaron Mooy, naming him alongside all-time legends Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham as her all-time favourite footballers. Mooy, unsurprisingly was named in Mia Khalifa's Premier League Dream team and was placed with Manchester United's Daniel James, Man City's Raheem Sterling and West Ham's Felipe Anderson in a midfield diamond.

Declan Rice's first goal for West Ham United ❤️ #WHUARS pic.twitter.com/21tWYzxNL9 — West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) December 9, 2019

Adult film star Mia Khalifa chose Aaron Mooy's teammate Matthew Ryan as the goalkeeper but admitted that she chose him initially because she confused him to be the Atlanta Falcons NFL quarterback who goes by the same name. Kyle Walker, Virgil van Dijk, and Harry Maguire were named in front of Ryan, with Declan Rice slotted at left-back. Mia Khalifa backed up Declan Rice's inclusion by calling herself as his good luck charm, with the defensive midfielder scoring a goal in the first-ever match she went to. Mia Khalifa chose Harry Kane and Mohammed Salah as the two forwards for her Premier League Dream team, and picked them by their football ability, as the duo are constantly winning the golden boot.

It has been a long and hardworking road to recovery but it will feel so good to be back out there playing on Friday for a number of reasons. 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Y2SyVURKiu — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 15, 2020

Mia Khalifa then named Harry Redknapp as the manager for her fantasy team, despite the former Tottenham manager's unemployment since 2017. Redknapp managed a host of football clubs in England, but the 27-year-old picked him or his unbelievable achievement of winning the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! the first-place trophy and was crowned 'King of the Jungle'.

(Image Credits: Mia Khalifa Instagram)