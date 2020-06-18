Mesut Ozil Posts Cryptic Tweet After Facing Criticism For Being Dropped By Arsenal

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to post a rather defiant message aimed towards club manager Mikel Arteta after the 38-year-old opted to snub the star, who is paid a whopping 350,000 British pounds per week. Mesut Ozil was left out of the Arsenal squad that travelled to the Etihad Stadium for the Man City vs Arsenal clash. A number of fans on social media were stunned at the omission of the World Cup winner as Ozil was a regular for Arsenal under Arteta's reign before the coronavirus break and his decision to not even include the attacker on the nine-man bench left fans baffled. Amid the Mesut Ozil Fortnite bashing, a number of fans on social media asked the question, "Why was Mesut Ozil not in squad vs Man City?"

Man City vs Arsenal: Cryptic Mesut Ozil Twitter post

When head coach Mikel Arteta was quizzed about Mesut Ozil's absence from the Arsenal squad that faced Man City, the Spanish manager cited 'tactical reasons'. However, just a day after being left out of the Arsenal squad, the German posted a cryptic Twitter message that left fans puzzled. Mesut Ozil posted an image of himself donning an Arsenal jersey while holding on to the Arsenal badge.

The caption from the Mesut Ozil tweet appeared to take a sly dig at manager Mikel Arteta's for leaving him out of the matchday squad against Man City as Ozil also tagged the club's Twitter profile. Some fans also wondered whether Ozil's Twitter response was due to the bashing he received for playing popular online video game Fortnite after Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss against Man City. The Mesut Ozil Twitter post received a whopping 40,000 likes in a space of two hours.

Mesut Ozil Fortnite bashing after Man City vs Arsenal

Arsenal were at the receiving end of a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Man City on Wednesday night but Mesut Ozil was reported to have been playing Fortnite in the comfort of his home after being left out of the matchday squad. A number of Arsenal fans were furious at the German's attitude following the loss against Man City and journalist Piers Morgan also jumped on the bandwagon to slam Ozil. Morgan sarcastically ridiculed Ozil by claiming that the midfielder has had a 'very tough' few months being the highest earner at the club and hoped 'he's ok' while playing Fortnite at home. Some fans believe that the Mesut Ozil Fortnite bashing from Piers Morgan and others may have led to the Mesut Ozil Twitter response.

Ozil not selected in a 20-man squad. To be fair, he’s had a very tough three months banking £350k-a-week as he sits at home playing Fortnite. Hope he’s OK. 🙏 #MCFCAFC pic.twitter.com/onAqTW55kA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2020

Image Credits- Mesut Ozil Twitter