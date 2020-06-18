Neymar Split PSG Teammates In 2 Groups, Married And Unmarried For His Lavish Birthday Bash

Ligue 1 champion Ander Herrera has given fans an insight into the Neymar birthday party celebrations and the lengths the Brazilian superstar will go to in order to make sure his PSG teammates have a 'good time'. Earlier this year in February, for marking his 28th Neymar birthday party, the PSG talisman celebrated at the popular YoYo nightclub in Paris but his married and single friends were kept apart. Neymar was recently pictured partying with the rest his PSG teammates in St Tropez this week as they enjoy an extended break after the Ligue 1 season was prematurely cancelled. After news broke that the Neymar birthday party had different floors for single and married couples, fans on social media asked 'who is Neymar girlfriend?.

ALSO READ: Who Has Neymar Dated? Neymar's Girlfriends, Dating History, Relationship Status Revealed

Ander Herrera on Neymar birthday party celebrations

While speaking on a Spanish TV show The Resistance, Ander Hererra explained that Neymar invited his PSG teammates along with their partners for the grand celebrations. However, instead of keeping everyone at the party in the same location, Neymar opted to split his guests into two groups across two separate floors. The players who were married were at the top floor while the ones that were single were allowed to have a 'good time' on the lower level, revealed Herrera.

ALSO READ: Maurizio Sarri Risks Getting Sacked By Juventus Board After Coppa Italia Final Loss

When asked about the details of the Neymar birthday party bash, Hererra exclaimed 'Ask me what didn't happen?'. The 30-year-old midfielder stated that when Neymar hosts his parties he wants the guests to have a 'great time' The Spanish midfielder then revealed that it was obvious there were a number of women present at the party who were accompanying the singles in the lower level. Hererra, however, was accompanied by his wife at the time who didn't let him leave her sight during the party.

ALSO READ: Man City Great Micah Richards Opens Up On How He Became Immune To Racism While Growing Up

Who is Neymar girlfriend? Neymar net worth

After news broke that Neymar splits his married and unmarried guests during parties, a number of fans on social media asked the question, 'who is Neymar girlfriend?'. According to the latest reports from The Sun, Neymar is currently dating Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich. Ironically, Barulich met Neymar at his previous birthday bash. Neymar mother, Nadine Goncales has recently been making headlines for her rumoured love affair with 22-year-old Tiago Ramos, who is 30 years younger than her. According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Neymar net worth is an estimated $185 million which allows the PSG star to afford his lavish party's.

ALSO READ: Man City Trolled For Lack Of Fans After Empty Supporter Cam Spots During Arsenal Game

Image Credits- Neymar Instagram