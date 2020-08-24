Jurgen Klopp To Barcelona? FCB Presidential Candidate Reveals He Held Talks With German

Barcelona presidential hopeful Jordi Farre has revealed that he has laid the foundations to appoint Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as the manager at the Camp Nou in the future. The Reds boss guided Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years and also won the Champions League the previous season following a sensational comeback against Barcelona in the semi-final. Only last week, the LaLiga giants confirmed Ronald Koeman as their new manager following the sacking of Quique Setien.

ALSO READ: PSG Vs Bayern: Unrest In French Capital As Neymar And Co. Suffer Defeat In UCL Final

Jurgen Klopp to Barcelona? Club presidential hopeful reveals talks with Liverpool boss

In a conversation with Diario Sport, Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre stated that he has spoken with Jurgen Klopp more than once over the possibility of taking the reins at the Camp Nou. Farre, one of the leading candidates to step into the presidential role next year said, “If Ronald Koeman does well then we will certainly look into him staying for longer. However, we have already held several conversations with Jurgen Klopp because it seems that Barcelona needs a coach of his calibre.” Koeman signed a two-year contract with Barcelona, leaving his role as the Dutch national team manager to step into the hot seat.

🗣 Jordi Farre (presidential candidate) "If Koeman works and does well, he would stay, of course. Obviously, we have our roadmap and we had already started several conversations with Jurgen Klopp, because it seems to us that Barcelona need such a coach." [sport] — FCBarcelonaFl ⏳ (@FCBarcelonaFl) August 23, 2020

ALSO READ: Barcelona Trolled After Club Congratulates Bayern Munich Over Champions League Victory

Jurgen Klopp has a contract with Liverpool that expires in the summer of 2024. The German has transformed Liverpool into one of the most feared teams in Europe since taking charge in October 2015. So far, Klopp has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League with the Merseyside giants. The triumph of the league title was special as it ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for domestic glory.

Despite the rumours linking Klopp to Barcelona, the 53-year-old opened up on his plans for the future. While speaking to Sports Buzzer, Klopp hinted at a potential retirement from management. "I'll take a year off after 2024 and decide if I miss football or not if I say no, then that will be the end of Jurgen Klopp the coach," Klopp revealed.

ALSO READ: Alphonso Davies And Jordyn Huitema Could Become First Couple To Win UCL In Same Season

Ronald Koeman appointed as new Barcelona manager after Quique Setien horror show

Barcelona decided to sack Quique Setien following a torrid season which saw them go trophyless for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign. An 8-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals was the final nail in the coffin for Setien as the Spaniard was sacked only two days after the humiliating defeat. Ronald Koeman was confirmed as the new Barcelona manager on Wednesday and the Dutchman outlined his plans for the club to progress forward and explained that Lionel Messi remains an integral role for his project. Koeman is now interested in bringing in Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports.

ALSO READ: Lewandowski Finally Gets To Lift Champions League Trophy

Image Credits - Liverpool / Ronald Koeman Twitter