Chelsea Transfer News: Blues To Offer Two Players In Exchange For West Ham’s Declan Rice

Despite making a massive splash in this summer transfer window, Frank Lampard's Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a few more arrivals before transfer deadline day. Reports claim that the Blues are prepared to offer two players in order to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice before October 5. It is believed that Frank Lampard plans to sign Rice and use him in the centre of his leaky defence.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues to exchange two players for Declan Rice transfer?

According to reports from the Transfer Window Podcast, Chelsea have reportedly decided to offer Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to West Ham in exchange for Declan Rice. The west London giants have already spent over £200 million on arrivals this summer, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge. However, Lampard wants to force one more deal before transfer deadline day as he aims to challenge for trophies in his second season in charge.

Chelsea are set to launch a fresh bid to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this week, and will offer up two players in exchange according to the Transfer Window Podcast. Chelsea will reportedly offer Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the Hammers in exchange for Rice. pic.twitter.com/8lRtRPHEP4 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 30, 2020

West Ham are reluctant to lose Rice this summer and value the England international at a whopping £75m. Over the past four seasons, Rice has developed into one of the Hammers' most consistent players and hence, been linked with a move away from the club. Rice helped West Ham avoid relegation last season and has played every minute of their three Premier League fixtures so far this campaign. It is believed that Rice is also keen on a switch to the Bridge. However, West Ham may face some flak if they sell yet another young star this season after they sold Grady Diangana to West Brom.

Declan Rice's game by numbers vs. Wolves:



◉ 100% take-ons completed

◉ 100% aerial duels won

◎ Most ball recoveries

◎ Most tackles + interceptions



A captain's performance. pic.twitter.com/ysHeDw4Ipj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2020

Football transfer news: Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger transfer latest

Reports from the Daily Star have suggested that Antonio Rudiger no longer wants to play for Chelsea after falling further down the pecking order behind Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Thiago Silva. The 27-year-old centre-back didn't feature for Chelsea in their EFL Cup Round of 16 defeat against Tottenham on Tuesday night and looks set to leave the club before October 5. Rudiger has made over 100 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from AS Roma back in 2017.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are monitoring Rudiger but Chelsea are leaning towards offering the German to West Ham if they can sort a deal for Rice. Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also expected to be included in that deal. The 24-year-old Englishman has struggled for regular game time at Chelsea and Lampard is keen on sending the midfielder out on loan.

Image Credits - Declan Rice Instagram