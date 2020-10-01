Gareth Bale Injury News: Mourinho Hands An update On Winger As Giggs Snubs Wales Selection

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that Welsh winger Gareth Bale is 'very happy' as he continues his recovery from injury, having joined the club on a loan deal earlier this month. The star attacker is currently battling a knee problem that has delayed his return to the field after joining Spurs from Real Madrid. Mourinho also went on to praise Wales national team coach Ryan Giggs for leaving Bale out of the squad for the international break to allow him to return to full fitness.

Gareth Bale injury news: Jose Mourinho provides an update on winger

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tottenham's Europa League clash against Maccabi Haifa, Jose Mourinho revealed that Gareth Bale's return to action on the field will be delayed by at least two games. Spurs face Israeli club Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night and Mourinho explained that the Welshman won't be available for the club's two remaining games before the international break. Tottenham will face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United in the Premier League on October 4 but Bale will miss the game against the Red Devils as he continues to recover from a knee injury he sustained while playing for Wales during the last international break.

Gareth Bale's highly-anticipated return to action in Spurs jersey delayed by injury

"I can confirm that Gareth Bale won't play in the Europa League game against Maccabi Haifa and on the weekend against Manchester United. He's very happy, working hard in training and committed to making his return on the pitch, but not ready just yet," Mourinho said. The 'Special One' went on to admit that he is pleased with Wales national team coach Ryan Giggs for leaving Bale out of his squad for the upcoming international break.

BREAKING: Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for upcoming internationals. Won’t attend their games either, but instead stay at Spurs to train and regain full fitness. Knee injury not serious and Ryan Giggs says he will be back playing “soon” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #thfc #coys — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) September 30, 2020

Mourinho explained: "I'll tell you this, Giggs cares about Bale and that is why he is allowing him time to recover. These two weeks of the international break can be important for Bale to get back to full fitness in his final phase of recovery." Wales will be without Gareth Bale for their friendly against England, followed by Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria later this month.

Gareth Bale re-signed for Tottenham last month on a season-long loan deal, putting an end to his torrid few seasons at Real Madrid. The 31-year-old plans to re-ignite his career at north London under Mourinho. Bale helped Los Blancos to two LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues in his seven-year sojourn at the Spanish capital

Image Credits - Gareth Bale Instagram