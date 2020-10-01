Man City Net Transfer Spent Has Crossed £1 Billion, Man United Ranked Second At £906m

A lot has been said about Manchester City's spending spree since its take over in 2008 by the Abu Dhabi United Group. The cash-rich owners meant City have generally been the highest spenders in the league, which has resulted in an influx of talent to the blue half of Manchester.

In 2019, Man City became the first team in football history to spend more than €1 billion to assemble their squad. The data analysed by Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory estimated City to have breached the €1 billion-mark with its transfer spending. Now, according to the latest analysis by Transfermarkt, Man City are the first club to cross the £1 billion (€1.1 billion) with respect to the net total of money spent on transfers.

Man City's net transfer spend over the last 10 years has now surpassed £1 billion 🤑 pic.twitter.com/aw7oXvQld9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 30, 2020

Man City net transfer spent breaches £1 billion mark

The club's recent splurge in the transfer market to rectify their leaking defence means the Man City net transfer spent figure stands at a whopping £1.016 billion. This season, Pep Guardiola's side spent a combined £106 million on defensive duo Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias, who arrived at the Etihad from Bournemouth and Benfica, respectively. If reports in the UK are believed, Man City are also looking to sign a left-back before the transfer window closes on October 5. Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Ajax defender Nicolas Taglifico are the rumoured targets for City.

In the list for the highest net spenders in the Premier League, Man City are closely followed by their city rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils' net transfer spending stands at £906 million. The number is expected to see a bump before the window closes as United are currently linked to Porto's Alex Telles, Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho and also a loan move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

Unlike Man City though, United have failed to replicate their enormous transfer spending into on-field success. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013, United are yet to win the Premier League, with only the Europa League, an FA Cup and a League Cup to show for during that time. Furthermore, the Red Devils' management has been repeatedly been criticised by the fans for failing to bring the right talent to the club that could help them get back their old glory days.

The Manchester clubs are followed by Chelsea (£485m), Arsenal (£424m) and Liverpool (£324m). Chelsea's intricate system of moving their young players on means the club's net spending is almost half of Man United, despite the fact that Chelsea have spent more in the transfer market than the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Liverpool remain fourth on the list, largely thanks to big-money sales of Luis Suarez (£65m) and Philippe Coutinho (£130.5m) to Barcelona in the past seven years.

