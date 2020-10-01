Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Star Tells Agent To Wrap Up Man Utd Deal Before October 5

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho's dream of playing at Old Trafford could be a reality soon. The England international, who has been vying for a Premier League return since his departure to Germany in 2017, believes that the two clubs will agree to a deal before the transfer window deadline that ends on October 5.

Man United transfers live: Will Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United materialise?

According to a report by The Sun, Man United could well succeed in sealing the Jadon Sancho transfer this summer. These revelations come at a time when Borussia Dortmund have openly resisted any move for the winger. Sporting director Michael Zorc has reiterated that Sancho will continue at the Signal Iduna Park this season.

Despite their confidence, Dortmund are well aware of the fact that the winger has his heart set at Man United. Sancho has urged his top advisors to "pull out all the stops" to secure a move to the Old Trafford outfit before the deadline day. Meanwhile, he was left out of the squad to play Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup final.

Man United to pay £95m for Jadon Sancho transfer

The report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident of sealing the Jadon Sancho transfer this summer. Dortmund now expect the Red Devils to pay £80 million upfront, besides various performance-related add ons. The report also insists that a deal for an amount of £95 million could be agreed upon, which is lower than Dortmund's £108 million valuation.

Man United transfers Live: Dembele to United talks emerge

Amid the Jadon Sancho transfer talks, Man United are also in contention to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. The France international has doubts over his future under Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou. Besides, the Barcelona manager expects Dembele to wait for his opportunity, insisting that he has seen a dip in physicality over the past week.

Sky Sports claim that Man United want to sign the Barcelona man on a season-long loan, with an option to sign him permanently next summer. However, Barcelona expect the Premier League heavyweights to sign him on a permanent deal. He is touted as the ideal alternative if the Jadon Sancho transfer does not materialise this summer.

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Instagram