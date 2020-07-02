Chelsea Trolled After New Sponsor Indicates Number Of Goals Conceded In Defeat Vs West Ham

Frank Lampard's Chelsea lost to fellow London club West Ham in a 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium this week. This was Chelsea’s first loss since the Premier League resumed after the lockdown. The win comes as a timely boost for West Ham, who are looking to move away from the relegation zone by moving up the Premier League table.

Chelsea’s new sponsor is: 3

Goals conceded by Chelsea: 3

Points dropped: 3

Chelsea have bottled the chance to move to position: 3



'Three' is the magic number. https://t.co/19ezVaqA6f — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 2, 2020

This was also the debut of the Chelsea new home kit. The Chelsea new home kit designed by Nike is inspired by traditional London tailoring. The kit also sees the logo of Chelsea's new sponsor on it. Mobile network company Three recently signed a deal to become the Chelsea new sponsor. However, the Chelsea new sponsor and the Chelsea new home kit didn’t have the best of starts, with Chelsea being trolled online after the sponsor indicated the number of goals conceded by the club in their game against West Ham.

West Ham vs Chelsea Highlights

The West Ham vs Chelsea highlights reel was a power-packed one, with viewers being treated to five goals on the night. The West Ham vs Chelsea highlights reel showed a closely contested first half, which ultimately finished 1-1. West Ham defender Tomas Soucek had a goal ruled for offside before Christian Pulisic won a penalty which was converted by Willian. However, the West Ham defender managed to score from a corner just before half-time.

The second half of the West Ham vs Chelsea highlights reel showed several great moments. The West Ham vs Chelsea highlights included a sublime free-kick to equalise for Chelsea after Michail Antonio gave the Hammers the lead. Chelsea ultimately lost the game, with Yarmalenko scoring a goal on the counter-attack in the dying moments of the game.

Chelsea trolled as Chelsea new sponsor depicts the scoreline

Best football Jersey in the world. See as e fine.#Chelsea pic.twitter.com/EqYa8oHHe4 — Juwinkenny (@Juwinkenny1) July 2, 2020

Soon after the game ended, the internet was quick to troll the Chelsea new home kit and the Chelsea new sponsor. The Chelsea new home kit bears the Chelsea new sponsor’s logo, with a giant '3' placed at the front of the Chelsea new home kit. As the game ended 3-2 several people were quick to point out how the sponsor had predicted the number of goals the club would concede. People pointed out how Three UK, the Chelsea new sponsor also stood for the 3 points lost by the club, the 3 goals conceded by Chelsea and opportunity lost by the club to move to 3rd position in the Premier League table. Another one shared a picture of the scoreline with the jersey, saying the Chelsea new home kit was the best in the world.

Image Courtesy: Chelsea Instagram