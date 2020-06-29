Manchester United Youngster Angel Gomes Set For Exit After Drawing Interest From Chelsea

Manchester United have picked up right where they left off upon the Premier League restart earlier this month. The Red Devils registered a 2-1 win over Norwich City over the weekend to secure a spot in the semi-final of the FA Cup. They will go up against Frank Lampard's Chelsea, whom they have already beaten thrice over the course of the 2019-20 season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side have been boosted with the return of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba to the starting line-up in addition to the effervescent Bruno Fernandes who is already the first name on the teamsheet. As Manchester United step up preparations for next season, Solskjaer revealed that a certain academy graduate - Angel Gomes - will most likely depart at the end of the current set of fixtures.

Angel Gomes made his Manchester United debut when he was 16

From playing with sock balls as a youngster to debuting at Old Trafford for @WayneRooney as a 16-year-old, this is @AGomes_47's story.



#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 3, 2020

Manchester United's Angel Gomes set to quit after interest from Chelsea

There was major hype surrounding Manchester United Academy product Angel Gomes, who made his senior debut by coming on as a substitute to replace club legend Wayne Rooney at the tender age of 16. In fact, at 16 years and 263 days old, Angel Gomes is the youngest player to ever feature for Manchester United and is also the first player born in the 2000s to play in the Premier League. The England youth international was touted for greatness having made his debut in 2017 but has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Chelsea transfer news: Angel Gomes transfer

Angel Gomes, who has captained England at the U-16 and U-17 level, signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils in 2017. However, that contract is set to end on Tuesday, June 30, and Man United boss Solskjaer has indicated that he does not expect Angel Gomes to be at Old Trafford next season. Solskajer was quoted as saying at a press conference, "I've got no news, nothing, so it doesn't look like [he will stay]. I've not heard from them last night or this morning. It seems like they haven't managed to agree so the answer is probably short and yes [he will leave]." Chelsea have been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder but with so many incoming transfers already, it's tough to see Angel Gomes break into Frank Lampard's starting XI.

Chelsea transfer news

Frank Lampard and co join the race for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz

Is this bad news or good news? 🤔https://t.co/ueAgWXLy9P — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) June 28, 2020

Image Courtesy: Angel Gomes Twitter