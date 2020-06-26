Christian Pulisic Scores Incredible Counterattack Goal For Chelsea Vs Man City: Watch

Frank Lampard's Chelsea defeated Manchester City at Stamford Bridge to ensure an early title celebration for Liverpool. The game saw Christian Pulisic score an amazing goal from a counter-attack as Kevin de Bruyne's only goal for Pep Guardiola failed to secure three points away from home, while also officially confirming that Liverpool have won the Premier League after 30 years.

Also Read | Christian Pulisic provides FREE meals for hospital workers in hometown Pennsylvania

Chelsea vs Man City highlights: Chelsea wins fixture, Liverpool win Premier League

The clash between Chelsea and Man City was considered a crucial fixture with a victory for Blues would officially confirm Liverpool's Premier League title triumph. While a victory for Pep Guardiola's side could have meant that Liverpool would have had to defeat Man City in their next fixture at Etihad to seal the title officially. However, Lampard's men clinched an all-important three points at home, to ensure favourable circumstances for themselves and delighting many fans with the 'Liverpool win Premier League' news.

Also Read | Liverpool win Premier League after 30 years as Chelsea down Man City in a thriller

Chelsea vs Man City highlights: Christian Pulisic takes advantage of defensive error

Fernandinho came close to head it past Kepa Arrizabalaga from a set-piece, only for the Spaniard to force a save. It was, however, Christian Pulisic who broke the deadlock in the 36th minute after a defensive debacle by Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy. De Bruyne took a freekick, which was later intercepted back towards the Man City duo of Gundogan and Mendy. But the two failed to latch on to the ball.

Also Read | Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic takes on the Toosie Slide Challenge: Watch video

Chelsea vs Man City highlights: De Bruyne cancels Christian Pulisic goal

Christian Pulisic, in what could be termed as a brilliant presence of mind, raced past the Man City players to score a solo counter-attack goal, leaving Ederson Moraes helpless. However, De Bruyne stepped up for his side, when he converted a free-kick in the 55th minute, hitting it at the top right corner, with Kepa failing to sense the shot well.

Raheem Sterling narrowly missed an opportunity to take a lead in the game after a brilliant counter-attack ended with the ball hitting the post. Christian Pulisic came close to scoring his second goal of the night which would have been a replica of his first goal. But Kyle Walker was forced towards a goal-line clearance.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp tears up, says it has been a joy to coach Liverpool after historic PL victory

Chelsea vs Man City highlights: Fernandinho sent off, Willian scores

Christian Pulisic went to miss another strike that was defended closely at the goal-line by Fernandinho. However, Tammy Abraham pointed out that the Man City defender indeed used his hands to defend the ball from crossing the line. Subsequently, the referee agreed to use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The VAR ruled a hand-ball and Fernandinho was sent off. Willian stepped up in the 78th minute to take the penalty and scored it with ease past Ederson to seal a home victory.

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter handle