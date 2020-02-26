Chelsea Vs Bayern Highlights: Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski Run Riot In London

Chelsea's Champions League run is in danger of a premature end after a 3-0 battering at the hands of Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge. Frank Lampard's men entered the fixture after an impressive win over their North London rivals Tottenham. But failed to assert any dominance against the German champions. Check out the Chelsea vs Bayern highlights, player ratings and some key moments.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Bayern highlights: Chelsea And Liverpool Can Sign Timo Werner In A Cut Price £25 Million Deal; Here's How

Check out the Chelsea vs Bayern highlights

0-1 | Lewandowski 👉 Gnabry

0-2 | Lewandowski 👉 Gnabry

0-3 | Davies 👉 Lewandowski



Highlights from our #UCL victory over Chelsea ⬇



📺 https://t.co/q19LclvbuH 📺#CFCFCB #MiaSanMia — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 25, 2020

Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern highlights

Frank Lampard opted for a back three, allowing Marcos Alonso to slot down the left side. However, unlike last time, the move backfired miserably as Bayern Munich dominated the game right from the whistle. The Chelsea vs Bayern game saw no goals in the first half. However, Bayern came firing all cylinders in the second period to comfortably win the game.

Former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry was the pick of the bunch for Bayern as he scored a quick-fire brace in the second half to put the German side into the driving seat. Robert Lewandowski played the creator here as he combined well with Gnabry for both the goals. The Polish striker got his deserved goal in the 76th minute after Alphonso Davies found him for a simple tap-in.

With already three goals down, things worsened for the home side after Marcos Alonso saw red for recklessly bring Lewandowksi down. Hans-Dieter Flick managed his side well as Bayern saw the closing stages of the contest without conceding any goal.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Bayern: Three Decisions For Lampard As Chelsea Face Bayern Clash

Chelsea vs Bayern highlights and second leg details

With three crucial away goals in the bag, the tie almost seems in Bayern's favour now. But Chelse cannot be ruled out of the tie yet as Lampard might just pop up with a trick up his sleeve for the second leg. The Champions League Round of 16 second leg between Chelsea and Bayern will be played on March 19 at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea will be back in the Premier League and will face Bournemouth this weekend. Meanwhile, Bayern will be up against Hoffenheim next in the Bundesliga.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Bayern highlights: Frank Lampard TACKLED By Azpilicueta In Training Ahead Chelsea vs Bayern

Chelsea vs Bayern player ratings

Chelsea

Wilfredo Caballero (GK) - 5.5/10

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5.5/10

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

Antonio Rudiger - 5.5/10

Reece James - 6.5/10

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Mateo Kovacic - 8/10

Marcos Alonso - 5/10

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Ross Barkley - 5.5/10

Olivier Giroud - 6/10

Substitutes: Tammy Abraham - 5.5/10, Willian - 6/10, Pedro - 6/10

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer (GK) - 7.5/10

Alphonso Davies - 6.5/10

David Alaba - 7/10

Jerome Boateng - 7.5/10

Benjamin Pavard - 6.5/10

Thiago - 8/10

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Serge Gnabry - 9/10

Thomas Muller - 6.5/10

Kingsley Coman - 6.5/10

Robert Lewandowski - 9/10

Substitutes: Philippe Coutinho - 6/10, Corentin Tolisso - NA, Leon Goretzka - NA

Also Read | Chelsea vs Bayern highlights, Live Streaming Details, Team News, Champions League Preview