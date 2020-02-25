Chelsea And Liverpool Can Sign Timo Werner In A Cut-short £25 Million Deal; Here's How

After Erling Haaland, Timo Werner is next striker in-demand in the summer transfer market. The 23-year-old German forward is having a fine season with RB Leipzig in Bundesliga. Timo Werner was also in the scoresheet in RB Leipzig's Champions League clash against Tottenham. Due to his stunning display of form this season, big European clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool want to get a hold of him. Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea are rumoured to be leading the race to sign the forward. Interestingly, they can now bag the player for a much cheaper price.

Chelsea and Liverpool can sign Timo Werner for a lesser transfer fee

It was previously reported that RB Leipzig have set a release clause of £50 million on Timo Werner, which is also a bargain for a player of his qualities. But news has broken out that Werner's release clause is much lesser than the said amount. Sports Media Sport1 reported that Timo Werner's release clause is just £25m plus additional performance-based bonuses. If the reports are true then the European biggies are expected to go all-out for the striker. Timo Werner has scored a total of 27 goals in 33 games in the season so far.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have shown interest in the striker. Chelsea are in desperate need of a striker as they were also targetting PSG's Edinson Cavani in the winter transfer window. However, Timo Werner has hinted at joining Liverpool next season. Timo Werner, in a recent interview, stated that he is very proud that he is linked with a team like Liverpool.

Werner told ViasportFotball earlier this month: “Yes I know that Liverpool is the best team in the world at the moment. “When you're linked with that team it makes you very proud but in case of that, it's a pleasure, but I know Liverpool have a lot of good players. “I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level and to play there.”

Timo Werner, while speaking with Sky Germany, added: “Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. “There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit at Liverpool.”

