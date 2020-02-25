Frank Lampard TACKLED By Azpilicueta In Chelsea Training Ahead Of Bayern Clash: Watch

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard survived a scare at Cobham Training Ground following a tackle from club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. Frank Lampard, the 41-year-old former English combative midfielder was almost completely wiped out by the Spanish defender during a training session on the eve of the Bayern Munich encounter. On a fortunate note for the West Londoners, neither Frank Lampard not Cesar Azpilicueta were caused any harm in the aftermath of the incident.

Lampard definitely did not see this Azpilicueta slide tackle coming 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/t743fD8ZFh — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) February 24, 2020

ALSO READ | Three Decisions For Lampard As Chelsea Face Bayern Clash

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard gets tackled by Cesar Azpilicueta

Frank Lampard decided to take part in a Rondo session with the rest of his squad but was clattered by Cesar Azpilicueta as soon moments after touching the ball. The 30-year-old wing-back seemed over-eager to win the ball back but it could have ended up much worse for Frank Lampard due to the momentum behind the sliding tackle. However, Frank Lampard managed to get out of the way to avoid any serious damage and save Cesar Azpilicueta his blushes just ahead of a massive Champions League encounter against Bayern Munich.

Surely Frank Lampard would have been involved in more than a few of those tackles during his playing days but post-retirement, it can be a quite risky proposition for the Chelsea legend to take part in these training exercises especially with a spirited tackler like Cesar Azpilicueta. However, having won the Champions League back in 2012 and beating Bayern Munich in the final of the competition Lampard was surely up and ready for the game against the Bavarians.

ALSO READ | Chelsea Identifies Three Targets Ahead Of Summer Transfer Window

Champions League: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live streaming options

Frank Lampard's side will host defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night (February 26, 1:30 AM IST) and fans can watch the Chelsea vs Bayern live streaming on BT Sport 2, for Indian fans, they can view the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich live streaming on Sony Ten 2 for the first leg of the Champions League clash. Viewers in the USA can also catch the Chelsea vs Bayern live streaming on TNT. Cesar Azpilicueta will lead the home team out against Bayern Munich and the defending Europa League champions will look to take a positive result to the Allianz Arena.

ALSO READ | Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details, Team News, Champions League Preview

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: A stern test awaits Frank Lampard and Chelsea

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich promises to be one of the most mouth-watering clashes in the Round of 16 as the German outfit topped their Group B in the UCL standings winning all of their games, while Chelsea finished in 2nd place behind Valencia on goal difference in Group H.

Chelsea are currently in 4th place on the Premier League table and are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League while Bayern are at the summit of the Bundesliga table slowly getting back to their best amid a slump in form.

ALSO READ | Chelsea Lose To Manchester United At Stamford Bridge, VAR Hogs Headlines AGAIN