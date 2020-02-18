Chelsea Vs Man United: Harry Maguire Opens Up On Getting Away With Mitchy Batshuayi Kick

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire had a red-card decision going his way by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after kicking Mitchy Batshuayi during United’s clash against Chelsea. The player has now opened up on the incident while speaking to the media in the post-match interaction.

Chelsea vs United highlights: Harry Maguire kicks Mitchy Batshuayi

Video evidence of Harry Maguire kicking into Batshuayi's groin. Intent and contact. Absolute red all day.pic.twitter.com/3Twdo4MTyo — JC McLean (@JCMSpurs) February 17, 2020

In the 22nd minute of the game, Harry Maguire tumbled over Mitchy Batshuayi by the touchline, accidentally kicking the striker, inviting furious reactions from the rest of the Chelsea squad. There was a quick VAR check, however, Maguire came clean in the check, thus avoiding a possible red card.

Chelsea vs United VAR: Harry Maguire speaks on kicking Mitchy Batshuayi

While speaking to Sky Sports Premier League, Harry Maguire exclaimed that he felt that Mitchy Batshuayi was about to fall on him. And it was a natural instinct to stretch his legs with an attempt to hold up the Chelsea striker.

"I thought he was going to fall on me. It was a natural reaction"



Harry Maguire explains his clash with Michy Batshuayi which VAR decided was not a red card



More: https://t.co/XI0hSMyYna pic.twitter.com/i9ypuxfex8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 17, 2020

Chelsea vs United highlights: Anthony Martial scores for Solskjaer

Anthony Martial opened the scoring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the final minute of the first half. Martial headed the ball into the net through a great cross from Aaron wan Bissaka. United doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Harry Maguire scored from a header after receiving a beautiful cross from midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea vs United highlights: New records for Red Devils

With the victory, Manchester United completed their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign, which is their first in the Premier League. This is the first time that they have done so without conceding any goal since 1964-65.

Manchester United had defeated Chelsea in their previous Premier League clash in August 2019. United scored four past their opponents to emerge victorious at Old Trafford. The victory takes United’s points tally to 38 points in 26 Premier League games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now placed seventh on the points table. They will next play against Club Brugge on Thursday in the Round of 32 of Europa League.

