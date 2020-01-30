The Debate
Kevin De Bruyne Reacts Frantically To Nicolas Otamendi's Foul On Harry Maguire

Football News

It was clear from Kevin De Bruyne's expression that he was hugely frustrated by Otamendi. He was seen saying some words to the centre-back. Read more.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
De Bruyne

Manchester United won the second-leg of their Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City. Nemanja Matic made it to the scoresheet as he scored the only goal of the match. Pep Guardiola named a strong side against the injury-ridden Manchester United side. Manchester City entered the next round on an aggregate basis (City 3-2 United). There was a lot of frustration amongst City players as they continuously failed to score against 10 men. 

Kevin De Bruyne got furious with Nicolas Otamendi

Kevin De Bruyne lost his cool on Nicolas Otamendi during the clash. Otamendi is known for his rash style of defending. He is known for initiating unnecessary fouls on the opposition. Something similar happened in the game. The Argentine defender fouled Harry Maguire late in the match. It resulted in a Manchester United free-kick. Otamendi pounced in and tackled the Manchester United skipper. He gifted away a free-kick in a dangerous position. 

Manchester United were searching for their second goal to level the score with Manchester City. The free-kick handed them a big chance. This is what triggered Kevin De Bruyne. It was clear from De Bruyne's expression that he was frustrated with Otamendi. He was seen saying some words to the centre-back. However, Fred misplaced Manchester United's last chance of the match and Otamendi got away with the error. 

Even Manchester City's fans are tired of Otamendi's antics

Published:
COMMENT
