Harry Maguire Takes Over As Captain Of Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire will be the club's new captain. Maguire joined the club in August but has already worn the armband on 12 occasions. The development comes as Ashley Young is set to move to Inter Milan shortly.

Maguire takes over

Solskjaer said, "Harry has been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it. He's come in and been a leader in the group. I've been, not surprised, but I've been impressed by his leadership skills, so Harry will keep on wearing the armband. He's come in and everything about him tells me he is a leader. He's part of a group that we've had, that have been leading this young group. Ashley has been, of course, Marcus is a young lad, but also David, Harry. So Harry will keep on wearing the armband now.”

Solskjaer confirmed that Young is set to move to Italy after a fee was agreed with Inter Milan. He said that it was the best move for the player who is nearing the end of his career. He added that the club could not give Young what he wanted and thus accepted the transfer request. "He is 35 in the summer and, if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it's up to him to take that. We weren't ready to offer that. He's been a good servant for the club. He's been captain and he's won trophies, leagues, cups, but we've got players coming through. So it was time now, then. When Ashley's head and mindset were on 'yeah, I want to try this', why not do it now?"

Manchester United have had multiple captains this season, with goalkeeper David De Gea, as well as Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic, Marcus Rashford and even Jesse Lingard leading the side.

