Harry Maguire Nets His First Goal For Manchester United, Draws Comparison With Van Dijk

Manchester United had something to celebrate on Sunday after a dismal campaign so far as they defeated Tranmere in the FA Cup. The Red Devils scored six against their opponents to secure their spot in the fifth round of the tournament. Newly appointed captain Harry Maguire scored the team’s opening goal, which turned out to be an absolute beauty.

Also Read | Harry Maguire takes over as Captain of Manchester United

Tranmere vs Man United highlights: Harry Maguire scores his first goal for the club

First #MUFC goal for Harry Maguire and he probably won’t score a better one than that. Screamer. pic.twitter.com/79tHqDT8lq — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) January 26, 2020

Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire scored an absolute stunner from outside the penalty area as Tranmere defence was left surprised. This was Maguire’s first goal for United and he was visibly delighted being on the score sheet. While speaking to BT Sport, Maguire commented that he had been waiting for long to score his maiden goal for Manchester United. He also acceded that he had a lot of chances this season and had failed to find the back of the net. The player was happy to help his team in securing their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Also Read | From Gary Neville to Wayne Rooney, Man Utd's English captains before Harry Maguire

Tranmere vs Man United highlights: Fans compare Harry Maguire to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Goals against Tranmere:



Virgil Van Dijk: 0

Harry Maguire: 1



Facts are facts slabhead is the GOAT — Rob (@Roib___) January 26, 2020

Manchester united absolutely dominating the game



Virgil van dijk can't even score like Harry Maguire did

Absolute belter — Vinod (@VinodxAshwam) January 26, 2020

The defender who was signed from Leicester City last summer for a reported fee of £80 million is often compared with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk who was bought for a reported fee of £75 million from Southampton and has proven to be decisive for the Premier League leaders time and again. Maguire’s first goal has again re-ignited the comparisons, with a fact asserting that Virgil van Dijk took just 84 minutes to score his first goal, while the United defender managed to net his first goal for the Red Devils only after 2,778 minutes.

Also Read | Man United fans react to Harry Maguire's lacklustre performance against Everton

Tranmere vs Man United highlights: Six different players score for the Red Devils

Six different players scored for Manchester United in their dominant win over Tranmere. Apart from Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood scored for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the team’s recent setbacks in the Premier League. United will next play against Manchester City in the second leg of the Football League Cup on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 (January 30 IST).

Also Read | Manchester United: Harry Maguire and others on international duty