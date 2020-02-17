Chelsea Vs Manchester United: 5 Players Who Played For Both Sides

Premier League Matchday 26 offers some blockbuster action with the Chelsea vs Manchester United fixture topping the list on Monday evening. Both teams have hit the rebuild button recently and are looking up to their former players in Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to steady their ship. Despite the modern-day rivalry, many players have featured for both Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League. Ahead of the Chelsea vs Manchester United clash on Monday, let's take a look at five players who have featured for both teams in the Premier League.

Juan Mata

Such was Juan Mata’s talent that the Spanish attacking midfielder was a fan favourite at both Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford. Chelsea had snapped up the Real Madrid youth product from Valencia for a reported fee of €26.7 million in August 2011. In his two and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge, Mata scored 32 goals and assisted a further 58 in just 135 games. Mata fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho (who also made a move to United later) and Manchester United came calling, splashing €44.7 million to sign the former Valencia man. Since then, Mata has made 244 appearances as a Red Devil, scoring 47 goals and assisting in 41 goals. He might also feature in the Chelsea vs Manchester United clash on Monday.

Nemanja Matic

When former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho made the move to Manchester United, he brought on board one of his former Chelsea players Nemanja Matic. Like teammate Juan Mata, Matic spent two and a half seasons at Chelsea, making 154 appearances for the Blues after his €25 million transfer from Benfica. United again paid €44.7 million to Chelsea, this time for Matic and the Serbian midfielder has made 104 appearances for Man Utd so far.

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku had very unpopular spells at both Chelsea and Man Utd compared to the goal-scoring ones at West Brom and Everton. Chelsea, who had signed Lukaku from Anderlecht for €15 million, made only 15 appearances for the Blues and failed to score a single goal. He was later sold to Everton for €35 million after a brilliant loan spell at the Merseyside club. Lukaku’s goal scoring antics meant Man Utd splashed the cash for him, paying a massive €85 million fee to get his signature. Two seasons, 96 games and 42 goals later, Lukaku was shipped off to Milan for a reported fee of €65 million.

Radamel Falcao

AS Monaco’s Radamel Falcao spent two seasons in the Premier League on loan at Manchester United and Chelsea and it was largely forgetful. The Colombian striker made 29 appearances for Man Utd and scored four goals before joining Chelsea on loan where he mustered a solitary goal in 12 appearances. The former Atletico Madrid striker currently plies his trade with Galatasaray after joining them a free transfer in the summer.

Juan Sebastian Veron

Juan Sebastian Veron arrived at Old Trafford amidst much fanfare and enthusiasm after completing a €42 million transfer from Lazio in 2001. In his two seasons at Man Utd, Veron made 82 appearances, but failed to make a mark and was shipped off to Chelsea for almost half the price he was bought for. The new €21.5 million signing was unable to make an impact at Stamford Bridge either and was loaned off to Inter for two seasons after just 14 first-team appearances before Veron made a return to boyhood club Estudiantes.

