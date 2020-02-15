Jan Vertonghen's Manager Rubbishes Rumours Of Defender's Tottenham Exit: Report

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen’s future in North London still remains a doubt with the end of the 2019/20 season fast approaching. The long-serving Belgian defender will be a free agent in the summer with his contract set to expire and it's uncertain at present as to whether or not he will be presented with a new contract. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has a decision on his hands regarding Vertonghen’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Also Read: Troy Parrott: All You Need To Know About The 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur's Prodigy

Jan Vertonghen's Tottenham future in doubt?

Stay at Tottenham or leave on a free transfer?



What does the future hold for Jan Vertonghen? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oXY9GgWy8m — Goal (@goal) February 7, 2020

Jan Vertonghen’s long-time partner at centre back Toby Alderweireld committed his future to the Premier League club, while Christian Eriksen sought pastures anew in Italy with Inter Milan. Spurs decided to cash in, rather than lose the playmaker, for free. The defender has been far from his best so far this season and he was taken off in the 54th minute of Wednesday's 3-2 win over Southampton in the FA Cup replay as Jose Mourinho looked to shake things up with the visitors taking the lead. Jan Vertonghen looked distraught in the dugout after a slow walk around the field and many supporters now consider that his time at Tottenham is, unfortunately, coming to a close.

Also Read: Premier League Clubs Vote To Adopt A Change To The Summer Transfer Window Closing Date

Vertonghen still wants to get good results with Tottenham in the Premier League: Agent

Jan Vertonghen's agent Tom De Mul in a report by Belgian publication HLN opened up on the Belgian’s early substitution and what he is still eyeing to accomplish in the game. He said that Vertonghen was worried about the change but things are already going much better. De Mul added that the substitution had nothing to with Jan Vertonghen’s future at Tottenham and the defender was disappointed at the time of his replacement as well as the individual and team performance. Jan Vertonghen’s agent added that the former Ajax defender still wants to get good results with Tottenham in the Premier League and try and win qualification to the Europa League or the Champions League or at least win the FA Cup despite the difficult start to their campaign.

Also Read: Edinson Cavani's Reason For Not Joining Chelsea Or Man United Revealed By His Mother

Euro 2020 is the top priority for Jan Vertonghen

While things may not have gone to plan for Jan Vertonghen at Tottenham this season as he has been in and out of the team, De Mul has claimed that he is still happy to stay in the Premier League. He claims that the Euro 2020 is the top priority for the Belgian international, who turns 33 in April. De Mul praised his client, saying that Jan Vertonghen wants to play at the highest level as long as possible and is still hungry to win.

Also Read: Michael Owen Rates Steven Gerrard Better Than Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard; Twitter Reacts