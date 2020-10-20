Chelsea Vs Sevilla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Chelsea take on Sevilla on Matchday 1 of the Champions League in what is arguably the most interesting of the Group E encounters. Both the clubs will be looking to put down an early marker as they look to top a group featuring Krasnodar and Rennes. The Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream will begin on Tuesday night, October 20 (October 21 in India) at 12:30 am IST. Here is the Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream information, Chelsea vs Sevilla team news and Champions League live stream details.

Champions League live stream: Chelsea vs Sevilla match preview

Chelsea will be looking to put their defensive woes behind them when they take on Sevilla at Stamford Bridge. The Blues come into the game drawing 3-3 at home to Southampton. Despite their marquee signings, Frank Lampard’s men have been suspect defensively and have conceded nine goals in five league games this season. They currently sit eighth in the Premier League standings with eight points.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have lost their way in recent weeks after starting the season strongly. Julen Lopetegui's side have failed to win their last two games and lost their last game 1-0 away to Granada. Sevilla are currently 10th in LaLiga with seven points from four games.

Chelsea vs Sevilla team news: Injury update

Chelsea: Doubts remain about Eduoard Mendy’s fitness ahead of the Champions League clash, meaning that Kepa Arrizabalaga or Willy Caballero may start in goal for the hosts. Long-term absentee Billy Gilmour has returned to training but is expected to be out till November. Thiago Silva should be fit to start after being rested over the weekend.

Sevilla: Star centre-back Jules Kounde will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19, with the rest of the squad fit to feature.

Chelsea vs Sevilla team news: Probable playing 11

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Jorginho; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Rekik, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, De Jong, Suso

How to watch Chelsea vs Sevilla live in India?

The live telecast of the Chelsea vs Sevilla game will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Chelsea vs Sevilla live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Chelsea vs Sevilla prediction

According to our Chelsea vs Sevilla prediction, the game will end in a 2-2 draw.

Image Credits: Chelsea Instagram, Sevilla Instagram