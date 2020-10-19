Champions League Fixtures, Matchday 1 Schedule As 2020-21 Season Kicks Off

UEFA Champions League action is all set to roll this week with the group stage of Europe’s biggest club completion kicking off on Tuesday. The tournament has provided some breathtaking action over the past few seasons, and much is expected from the upcoming season as clubs fight for the ultimate glory. Here’s a look at the Champions League fixtures, potential nail-biting matches and Champions League live stream details for the same.

Champions League schedule: Matchday 1 fixtures

Tuesday, October 20: Zenit vs Club Brugge - 10:25 PM IST

Tuesday, October 20: Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus - 10:25 PM IST

- 10:25 PM IST Wednesday, October 21: Rennes vs Krasnodar - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, October 21: Chelsea vs Sevilla - 12:30 AM IST

- 12:30 AM IST Wednesday, October 21: Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund - 12:30 AM IST

- 12:30 AM IST Wednesday, October 21: Barcelona vs Ferencváros - 12:30 AM IST

- 12:30 AM IST Wednesday, October 21: PSG vs Manchester United - 12:30 AM IST

- 12:30 AM IST Wednesday, October 21: RB Leipzig vs İstanbul Başakşehir - 12:30 AM IST

Wednesday, October 21: RB Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moskva - 10:25 PM IST

Wednesday, October 21: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk - 10:25 PM IST

- 10:25 PM IST Thursday, October 22 Bayern: Munich vs Atlético de Madrid - 12:30 AM IST

- 12:30 AM IST Thursday, October 22: Inter Milan vs Borussia Mönchengladbach - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Olympiacos vs Marseille - 12:30 AM IST

Thursday, October 22: Manchester City vs FC Porto - 12:30 AM IST

- 12:30 AM IST Thursday, October 22: Ajax vs Liverpool - 12:30 AM IST

- 12:30 AM IST Thursday, October 22: Midtjylland vs Atalanta - 12:30 AM IST

Champions League news: Key Champions League fixtures from Matchday 1

Chelsea vs Sevilla

Chelsea have spent heavily in the transfer market and will hope that their investment translates into success and Champions League performance will be high on Roman Abramovich's seasonal assessment. Sevilla, on the other hand, will hope that they can finally replicate their Europa League pedigree in the Champions League after yet another Europa league success. With both teams having a point to prove, one can expect a cracker of a contest when they face off at Stamford Bridge.

Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund

Good morning, Rome! 👋



🆚 Lazio

🏆 Champions League

🗓 10/20/20

⏰ 3:00 PM ET / 19:00 BST / 21:00 CEST

📍 Stadio Olimpico pic.twitter.com/sP1vVtm6AB — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 19, 2020

Borussia Dortmund have failed to deliver on their expectations since reaching the Champions League final in 2013, but with an exciting squad at disposal, the Black and Yellow will hope to set the record straight. Lazio, on the other hand, return to the main stage of the Champions League after 13 years and will hope to make their stay longer. Ciro Immobile won the golden boot last season and will go up against his former club and fellow contender Erling Haaland in this exciting fixture.

PSG vs Manchester United

The last time these two teams faced off in the Champions League, Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time penalty to complete an epic comeback away from home. However, a lot has changed since that fixture, with PSG now entering the tournament as beaten finalists and overwhelming favourites for the competition. The match will see Edinson Cavani face off against his former club, while Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria will also see some familiar faces in the opposition.

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool were the team to beat last season before Atletico Madrid disposed them off in the Round of 16. Bayern Munich enter competition with the same tag this season and Diego Simeone's men could well repeat their Anfield heroics at the Allianz Arena. Watch out for former Barcelona man Luis Suarez, who would be keen to avenge his personal agony from the 8-2 defeat against Bayern last season.

Ajax vs Liverpool

While the departures in recent seasons have depleted Ajax, it is never safe to count the Dutch giants out of the Champions League. Facing them are Liverpool, whose problems are compounded by the injuries suffered to Allison, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago and Joel Matip. Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to put the injuries and their recent poor form behind their backs and Ajax away from home will prove to be a litmus test for the Reds' resolve.

Elsewhere, Barcelona welcome Hungarian outfit Ferencváros at Camp Nou, and Lionel Messi and Co will hope to kick off their new Champions League season with renewed hope and energy. Elsewhere, a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus will travel to Russia to face Dynamo Kyiv in what could prove to be a tough encounter for Andrea Pirlo's side. Manchester City will begin their campaign against FC Porto at home, while last year's semi-finalists RB Leipzig will host Turkish outfit İstanbul Başakşehir.

Champions League schedule: How to watch Champions League live in India?

In India, Sony TEN Network are the official broadcasters of the Champions League. Select Champions League group stage fixtures will be telecast on the Sony TEN1 and Sony TEN2 both on SD and HD. The live stream of the matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app for mobile users. For in-match highlights and score updates, one can keep tabs on the social media handles of the Champions League or their official website.

(Image Courtesy: Marcus Rashford, PSG, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez Instagram)