Chelsea Won Their First-ever Premier League Title 15 Years Ago In A Mourinho Masterclass

On this day, 15 years ago, Chelsea won the top-flight title for the first time in the Premier League era in Jose Mourinho's first full season in charge of the club. A historic 2-0 win against Bolton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge secured the title as Blues legend Frank Lampard netted a brace sending the Chelsea faithful into euphoria. The West London club broke a slew of records on the way to their Premier League title in 2004-05 securing only their second top-flight title in the history of the club, bridging a 50-year gap since their first taste of domestic glory.

Chelsea 2004-05 season: Jose Mourinho appointment

Chelsea fans had reasons for excitement at the start of the 2004-05 campaign following the appointment of 'The Special One', Jose Mourinho, fresh off his Champions League triumph with FC Porto. Roman Abramovich had only just bought the club in 2003 and the Russian billionaire wanted the best in the business to topple the dominant forces of Arsenal and Manchester United. Having missed out on the league title to Arsenal's Invincibles the previous campaign, Roman Abramovich pumped large sums of money into the club, purchasing five players in excess of £10 million each. On April 30, 2005, Roman Abramovich reaped the rewards of his investments.

Chelsea 2004-05 season: Chelsea Premier League title challenge

Chelsea began their season by facing arch-rivals Manchester United and Jose Mourinho began his tenure under Roman Abramovich's ownership with a 1-0 win over the Red Devils. The Blues maintained their 100 percent win record in August with four wins conceding only one goal in the process. September began with a couple of stalemates until Didier Drogba vitally earned three points in the final game of the month against Middlesborough, leaving Chelsea two points behind leaders Arsenal. Man City were the only club to hand Chelsea a defeat throughout the 2004-05 campaign in early October. However, Jose Mourinho and Chelsea earned crucial wins through October and November claiming three points against Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle United before being held in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in December.

In 2004/05, José Mourinho's first season in charge, Chelsea set a bonkers record for fewest goals conceded in a single Premier League campaign:



❍ 38 games

❍ 25 clean sheets

❍ 15 goals conceded

Chelsea Premier League title: Undefeated in the New Year

Through mid-December until February, Chelsea won 13 out of 14 games as Jose Mourinho and his side showcased their defensive masterclass on several occasions, taking charge of the title race. Throughout the season, Chelsea conceded only 15 goals, a record that stands till date. A couple of draws against Arsenal and Birmingham City set the scenes for a party at West London. Having overcome Fulham and Bolton in the next two games, Chelsea were confirmed as champions with three games remaining. Petr Cech kept a record of his own - 24 clean sheets in the English top flight during the season as Frank Lampard finished as top scorer for Chelsea with 13 goals.

Me and the boss 15 years ago ! What a day. 😃🍾⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/mNo1UvDKdS — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) April 30, 2020

