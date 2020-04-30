Jose Mourinho Helps Out Community By Delivering Freshly-grown Food To Families In Need

Quick links:
Premier League stars have been restricted to their own homes as the UK continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Jose Mourinho and some members of the Tottenham Hotspur squad resumed training (in isolated batches) on Wednesday. Arsenal players also resumed training on the same day as Premier League clubs step up preparations ahead of a possible return in the coming month or two. Apart from taking training, Jose Mourinho helped out his North London community members by delivering essentials to those who were in dire need of supplies this week.
The pictures of Jose Mourinho delivering food were posted on the official Tottenham Hotspur Twitter handle with the caption: "Jose Mourinho has made the first of his weekly deliveries of fresh produce from the Kitchen Garden at our Training Centre to the food distribution hub at @tottenhamhotspurstadium. This will now be distributed by @haringeycouncil to those most in need within our local community."
Tottenham have been growing their own produce at the club's Kitchen Garden which is used to feed first-team players and donate to the needy. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is also being used as a hub for the NHS as well for food distribution purposes. Jose Mourinho and co are working in tandem with the Haringey council, who decide where the donations are distributed.
NHS staff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium observing this morning's minute's silence for key workers that have lost their lives fighting COVID-19. #OurNHSPeople 💙 #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/UcFuSPfTjM— Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 28, 2020
