Chelsea's Big-money Signing Kai Havertz Trolled After Misplaced Pass On League Debut

Marquee signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz both made their debuts for Chelsea against Brighton as Frank Lampard’s side won the first match of their Premier League schedule 3-1. While Timo Werner impressed for the Blues, Kai Havertz had a comparatively quieter evening as the young midfielder failed to exert his influence on the game. The 21-year-old also miscued a pass during the match, with Kai Havertz being trolled online as a result.

Kai Havertz's Chelsea debut by numbers vs. Brighton:



88% pass accuracy

35 touches

7 recoveries

3 tackles

1 take-on completed

1 chance created

0 shots



First impressions? pic.twitter.com/6fdo1GO7Yb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 14, 2020

Brighton vs Chelsea highlights: Timo Werner impressive, Havertz subdued

Despite not being at their best, Chelsea emerged victorious 3-1 in their first match of the season. It was new signing Timo Werner who won the penalty within the first 30 minutes, with Jorginho making no mistake from the spot. However, Brighton continued to threaten the Blues defence, with former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey particularly impressive. They got their reward in the second half after Leandro Trossard scored from outside the box to level the scores.

However, Chelsea restored their lead in haste, with right-back Reece James scoring a screamer to give his side the lead just two minutes after the equaliser. After Kurt Zouma’s deflected shot gave Chelsea a 3-1 lead, the Blues managed the game effectively to register their first victory of the season.

Kai Havertz Chelsea debut: German starlet struggles to match expectations

Pass of the season by Kai Havertz of Chelsea #BHACHE pic.twitter.com/xTPz5yF3Po — Popcorn ❤ #BBNaija (@insidelaff) September 14, 2020

Kai Havertz was put straight into the line-up by Frank Lampard against Brighton, with the midfielder‘s Premier League debut lasting 80 minutes. However, the youngster failed to match expectations as he registered just 35 touches during the match. More so, Kai Havertz seemed to be struggling with the league’s pace and physicality with first impressions suggesting that the youngster will take some time to adapt to Chelsea’s style of play.

During the game, Kai Havertz was also trolled for a misplaced pass that went out of play. In the second half, Kai Havertz tried to play a diagonal ball towards Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. However, the midfielder’s pass was misplaced horribly, as the ball went out of bounds, wildly missing the mark. After the incident, the young midfield was trolled online, with many football fans claiming that Chelsea overpaid Leverkusen for the German midfielder.

Chelsea paid 100 mils for him to pass ghosts — Sa8 (@Sa8_City) September 14, 2020

No matter how much u hate Chelsea, u just gotta admit the pin-point diagonal pass to the linesman by £90m Kai Havertz was a thing of immense beauty 🙌🙌🙌🙌😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S1V0Ow1fhH — PRIVATE FIGURE (@privatefigure_) September 15, 2020

Many fans also hilariously joked that Kai Havertz was looking to find the assistant referee rather than a Chelsea player as he attempted the diagonal ball. Fans also sarcastically called Kai Havertz’s misplaced pass the ‘pass of the season’. Despite bearing the brunt of social media trolls, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard called for patience when it comes to judging Kai Havertz. Speaking to the press, Lampard claimed that the midfielder has only been training with Chelsea for a week, as he expressed his confidence that Kai Havertz’s quality will ultimately shine through.

Image Credits: Chelsea Twitter