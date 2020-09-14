Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has seemingly labelled his Liverpool counterpart Jugen Klopp a hypocrite after Klopp raised questions and made statements on the host of Chelsea transfers this summer. Lampard hit back at Klopp and stated that his £200m+ spree is merely so that they can match up to Liverpool's spending over the years.

Also Read | Chelsea Spending £559,000-A-WEEK On Unwanted Players After Signing Players Worth £230m

Frank Lampard hits back at Klopp, labels Liverpool boss ‘hypocrite’ over Chelsea spending

In an interview with the BBC before the start of the season, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Liverpool's lack of business this summer. The charismatic German replied by stating that he is well aware of the financial ramifications of the pandemic and Liverpool is run in a self-sustainable way. Klopp further added that Liverpool cannot merely wake up one day and spend millions like Chelsea at one go.

Also Read | Brighton Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Chelsea Vs Brighton Live

However, Frank Lampard responded to those claims this week ahead of the Blues' season opener away at The Amex. Lampard stated that it is better to not sit and calculate how much each club has spent as the fact that Liverpool have spent at a high level would come to light. Lampard pointed out that the Reds recruited the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah all of whom cost the club a lot. The Chelsea boss also emphasised that what Chelsea did was spend at a go as they are trying to bridge the gap following their two-window transfer ban.

Also Read | Kai Havertz's Mammoth Move Draws Exhilarating Reactions From Chelsea Faithful

Liverpool transfers vs Chelsea transfers: Frank Lampard quick to club's defence

Liverpool transfers this summer have been few and far between with only Kostas Tsimikas making his way to the red half of Merseyside after the departure of Dejan Lovren. Takumi Minamino was Liverpool's last first-team signing before the Greek left-back. Over in west London, however, it has been a busy summer.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea transfers this summer include former Liverpool target Timo Werner, who signed early in the window after Hakim Ziyech. The Chelsea transfers continued later with deals for Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr. Kai Havertz was the latest addition to the Chelsea transfers list this summer with a deal also being mooted for Rennes 'keeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Declan Rice from West Ham, once they complete the signing of the goalkeeper from Rennes.

Also Read | Neymar Among 5 Players Sent Off In Brawl as Marseille Beat PSG, Brazilian Alleges Racism

Image credits: Frank Lampard Instagram, Liverpool FC IG