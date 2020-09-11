Chelsea Fifa 21 Ratings: Here Are The New Player Ratings For The Upcoming FIFA Game

Fifa 21 ratings have been released. Chelsea Fifa 21 player ratings are one of the points in the game that has been getting a lot of attention lately. The players want to know about Fifa 21 Ratings in the game so we have listed down all the Fifa 21 ratings for the Chelsea players. Read more to know about Fifa 21 player ratings and more.

Chelsea Fifa 21 Ratings

N’Golo Kante - 88

Thiago Silva - 85

Hakim Ziyech - 85

Timo Werner - 85

Kai Havertz - 85

Chelsea Fifa 21 ratings have certainly had a slight difference this year. The Chelsea fans might be in for a treat as because of their latest additions to the squad. Their latest players have managed to make it to the Fifa 21 Top 100 player list. Including the new additions, a total of 5 Chelsea players have managed to make it to Fifa 21’s Top 100 player list. Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, N’golo Kante and Kai Havertz have made it to the top 100 player list. Each new transfer has seen a great hike in their Fifa 21 ratings when compared to their last year. Seeing such amazing improvement from the new additions to an already strong squad is great. Thus the players might opt for Chelsea even more frequently when compared to Fifa 20 Chelsea ratings. Kante takes up the team’s highest-rated player while we can expect a lot of improvements form the already existing squad members like Mason Mount and Pulisic.

More about Fifa 21 release

Fifa 21 release date has been confirmed the EA. The game is being released on October 9, 2020, and the players can pr-order the game now. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, Career Mode Homegrown Talent and other benefits. There are three different editions of the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

