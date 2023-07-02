David De Gea Set For A Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion As Saudi Club Lines Up Offer: Reports

David de Gea's future has been hanging over a thread. The goalkeeper is currently a free player but Manchester United confirmed they are locked in a transfer negotiation with the player. The Spaniard has been the undisputed choice since his arrival at the club in 2011.

3 things you need to know

David de Gea received the Golden Gloves last season for recording the most number of clean sheets in the Premier League

The Spaniard signed for United from Atletico Madrid

United finished third in the Premier League n 2022-23 season

David de Gea could become the latest player to arrive in Saudi Arabia: Reports

No decision could be reached as United opted not to extend the one-year extension clause and rather tabled a new offer with a much lower pay packer if reports are to be believed. The Red Devils are reportedly looking at a possible deal for Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana which could be a big blow to De Gea's desire to remain in the English top flight.

As per a report by The Sun, Al-Nassr have expressed their interest in acquiring the service of the 32-year-old goalkeeper. A plethora of iconic players including the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have made their way to the Middle East country and De Gea could well follow the suit.

Erik ten Hag certainly does have a particular playing style in which the goalkeeper needs to be very adept with the ball at his feet and the passing and distribution need to be perfect. The Dutch manager earlier insisted that the United loyalist showed improvement but De Gea's ability has been questioned on numerous occasions.

A reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards?

The Spaniard could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo who terminated his United contract to join Al-Nassr at the start of this year. De Gea worked with the Portuguese legend at Old Trafford for almost 18 months and could join him at the Saudi outfit. A £250,000 per week contract has been mooted by the Saudi Arabian outfit which finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season.