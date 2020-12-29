Chennaiyin FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL 2020 Preview

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns against ATK Mohun Bagan in their next Indian Super League fixture. The match is slated to be played on Tuesday, December 29, at Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim and kick off at 7:30 PM. Let’s have a look into the Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, and other details of the game.

While @ChennaiyinFC are unbeaten in their last 3️⃣ matches, @atkmohunbaganfc look to end that run and finish 2020 at the 🔝 of the #HeroISL standings!



What will be the outcome of #CFCATKMB?#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/3tTRFbR44Q — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2020

ATK Mohun Bagan are flying high in the ongoing ISL campaign as they are ranked second at the moment. Of the 7 games, they have played, ATK Mohun Bagan has managed to win five, draw one, and lost a single match gathering an impressive 16 points in the league. Currently, on par with league leaders and table toppers Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan will see the match as an opportunity to go on top of the table.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have managed to find some form after 2 successive defeats against Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC. After playing out a staple goalless draw against Northeast United, Csaba Laszio's side went on to register a 2-1 win against FC Goa. Their last outing in the ISL saw the Southern side play a 2-2 draw to SC East Bengal as both the teams split the points that took their tally to 9 points. Currently, slotted 7th on the Hero ISL table, a win for Chennaiyin FC will see them make a run for the top 4 slot.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news: Predicted Playing 11

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Edu Garcia, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pronay Halder, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh, David Williams.

How to watch Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the respective team’s social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction

Chennaiyin FC will play the Tuesday encounter with great intent as they look to move up on the Hero ISL table. However, ATK Mohun Bagan are a better team on paper and consists of a team with great depth and quality. We predict a thrilling contest with ATK Mohun Bagan likely to end up as winners at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

