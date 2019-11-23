Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Result And Player Ratings As Chhetri Scores The Winner

Sunil Chhetri seemed to have left his International break upset behind when he entered the ISL match with a positive belief to uplift Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. The skipper was all over the place and even scored the winner for Bengaluru FC in their Matchday 5 clash against Kerala Blasters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. The 1-0 win saw Bengaluru FC maintain their unbeaten run and climb up to the second spot in the ISL table with two wins and three draws in five games. Things for Kerala Blasters have gone from bad to worse as they have only one win to their name in the season so far. Bengaluru FC will next face Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will face FC Goa on Matchday 6.

Also Read | Odisha FC Vs ATK: Live Streaming Details, Match Info And Predicted XI

We've set a record figure for attendance at the Fortress tonight! #WeAreBFC #BFCKB pic.twitter.com/fLU8Sb2cuV — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 23, 2019

Also Read | Luis Suarez Hints A Possible Move To MLS; States That It Is A Growing Competition

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Singh Sandhu- 8/10

Khabra- 7/10

Serran Polo- 8/10

Gonzalez Fernandez- 7/10

Kumar Tashni- 7/10

Paartalu- 7/10

Delgado Morgado- 8/10

Singh- 6/10

Santos Da Silva- 8/10

Kuruniyan-7 /10

Chhetri- 9/10

Substitute

Thongkhosiem Haokip (70')- 7/10

Edmund Lalrindika (90')- N/A

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Touched By Messages From Manchester United People Ahead Of Tottenham Debut

55' GOAAALLL! DIVING HEADER! AND IT'S THAT MAN FROM THE SET-PIECE! El Mago swings it in and the skipper arrives with a diving header. 1-0. BFC! #WeAreBFC #BFCKB pic.twitter.com/qDygq112vJ — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 23, 2019

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Rehenesh- 6/10

Rakip- 7/10

Gaikwad- 6/10

Hakku- 7/10

Jessel- 7/10

Prasanth- 8/10

Rahul- 6/10

Cidoncha- 7/10

Jeakson- 8/10

Bouli- 7/10

Ogbeche- 6/10

Substitute

Sahal Samad (63') - 6/10

Mohammed Rafi (77') - 5/10

Vlatko Drobarov (77') - 6/10

Also Read | Jose Mourinho And Nemanja Matic Can Reunite Again, Atleast The Internet Thinks So