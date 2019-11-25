Chennaiyin FC Are Yet To Score This Season; Earn Just One Point In Four Games

Chennaiyin FC have experienced a disastrous start to their ISL season with zero wins in four games played. The Chennai-based team have won the Indian top-tier league twice in the past - in 2015 and in 2017-18. Their misery started last season after they failed to make an impact with just two wins in 18 games. Chennai finished last in the table with a goal difference of (-16) and just nine points to their name. Coach John Gregory would have expected a much better start to their 2019-20 campaign but that looks like a difficult task now as the team have not scored a single goal in the four games played so far.

Chennaiyin FC are last in the ISL 2019-20 table with one point in four games

After a good pre-season campaign, Chennaiyin FC would have entered the competition with a bit of optimism but that turned into a nightmare. They first travelled to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) to play FC Goa and lost the game by three goals. Chennai then hosted Mumbai City FC in Matchday 2 of ISL 2019-20 and the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate. That was the only point Chennai have managed to gather this season. ATK bagged a close 0-1 win against the South-based team when they travelled to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Matchday 3.

We disband for the international break with so much more to come back and fight for.



Images from #BENCHE 📸#AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/ysBfAvYjiH — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 11, 2019

Chennaiyin FC's last game before the international break was against Bengaluru FC in Matchday 4. The Sunil Chhetri-inspired team won the game with comfort as they slotted three goals against the visitors at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Southern derby looked like a final nail in the coffin. Even Chennai's coach John Gregory stated that he is thinking of quitting as the head of the team after the miserable start to the season. Chennaiyin FC will next face the newly formed side Hyderabad FC for their Matchday 5 clash. A win in that match will be very crucial for the team and the coach's future in the league.

🗣| "Everybody is determined to get six points in the next two games.”



Head coach @JohnGregory77 believes that @ChennaiyinFC can still put their #HeroISL season back on track!👊#CFCHFC #LetsFootball #TrueLove https://t.co/pz1ZEtOxbj — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 25, 2019

