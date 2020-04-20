Sunil Chhetri Opens Up On Very Disappointing 2012 Stint With Sporting Lisbon

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri is regarded as one of the greatest Indian football stars. Chhetri achieved immense success with the national team on an individual level. He also had a brief European stint when he joined Sporting Lisbon way back in 2012 and has now opened up on his move to Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon B: Sunil Chettri sheds light on his move

I have questions and a lot of them! Really looking forward to this one with the Mister. I wouldn't miss it if I was you. https://t.co/75txfYjGo0 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 18, 2020

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri was signed by Sporting Lisbon in 2012. Chhetri opened up on an unknown aspect of his move. The striker recently claimed that he trained a week with the first-team after which the manager asked him to join the Sporting Lisbon B team as he was not deemed good for the first team. He, however, acceded that the manager was right to shift him to the Sporting Lisbon B team.

Sporting Lisbon B: Sunil Chhetri urges club to release him

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri claimed that the pace in the first team of Sporting Lisbon was too fast for him as compared to the pace at which he used to play during his time in Indian leagues. The striker got an opportunity to prove himself with the Sporting Lisbon B team, but he failed to do so. He made five appearances for the Sporting Lisbon B team during his nine-month stay, after which he urged the club to release him, which they did.

Sporting Lisbon B: Sunil Chhetri signed a three-year contract with Sporting

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri revealed that he failed to score during the five matches he played for the Sporting Lisbon B team. He had a €5 million release clause ($5.4 million) and had agreed to a three-year contract. However, sensing a lack of success, he requested the manager to release him, as no one would pay his release clause.

Sunil Chhetri net worth

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri net worth stands at ₹4.10 crore ($570,000) according to networthschool.com. The player who has played for the likes of US-based Kansas City earns an estimated amount of ₹8 lakh ($11,000) per match.

Sunil Chhetri stats

Sunil Chhetri stats for the Indian national team and his clubs have been phenomenal. He has netted 140 goals in over 260 league games across a career spanning 13 years. He is also the second-highest active international goalscorer in the world, after Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as the all-time highest Indian goalscorer with 72 goals.

