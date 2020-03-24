Lionel Messi, Sunil Chhetri Come Together For FIFA's COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

Team India captain Sunil Chhetri has combined with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in FIFA and World Health Organisation’s (WHO) awareness campaign against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The deadly virus has affected more than 100 countries across the globe and has forced countries into lockdown. All major sporting events stand cancelled or postponed irrespective of the sport and Sunil Chhetri, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Buffon, Alisson Becker and Samuel Eto’o are amongst the high-profile footballers who have suggested five key steps to avoid contracting coronavirus.

FIFA Coronavirus message: Sunil Chhetri, Lionel Messi part of FIFA WHO campaign against COVID-19

FIFA and WHO have launched a “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus” campaign promoting five key steps for people to follow to protect their health in accordance with the WHO guidelines. The guidance focuses on handwashing, coughing etiquettes, not touching your face, social distancing and self-isolation if unwell. Team India captain Sunil Chhetri, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, Juventus legend and 2006 World Cup-winner Gianluigi Buffon, Former Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto'o, Liverpool star Alisson Becker, two-time World Cup winner Carli Llyod, China star Han Duan are among the top 28 international football stars who have joined hands in the FIFA WHO campaign to fight coronavirus. In a bid to spread awareness on how not to contract the deadly virus, the renowned football stars have demonstrated five easy steps to follow.

WATCH: Sunil Chhetri, Lionel Messi, Arsene Wenger launch FIFA coronavirus message

Pass the message: Five steps to kicking out #coronavirus:

WHO and @FIFAcom launched joint campaign to equip football ⚽ community to tackle #COVID19 👉 https://t.co/SQ5DZgdU3Upic.twitter.com/ojGBcq9U4k — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus in football: Euro 2020, Copa America postponed

The outbreak of coronavirus in football has disrupted the entire football calendar. All leagues across Europe have been postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. Many football stars including the likes of Juventus trio Daniele Rugani, Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi, Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, former Man United star Marouane Fellaini have tested positive for coronavirus. Euro 2020 and Copa America which was scheduled later in 2020, have now been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

