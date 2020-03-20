Sunil Chhetri Reveals Chole-puris, Samosas And Vegan Pizzas As His Cheat Meal

Unlike other domestic leagues around the world, the Indian Super League completed their 2019-20 season before the coronavirus outbreak. ATK were crowned as the league winners after beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the finals. All the Indian and ISL players will now take a few days off due to the advised lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. Indian and Bengaluru FC skipper, Sunil Chhetri took the time to interact with his fans via Twitter.

Indian football team skipper talks about his favourite food

Sunil Chhetri posted a tweet asking his fans to take some time off from their work-from-home schedule and to ask him some questions. Sunil Chhetri advised the fans to keep the questions fun and light. Sunil Chhetri answered a number of questions throughout his Q&A session on Twitter. He talked about his personal life and things which he likes to do in his free time. One of the fans took the occasion to ask Sunil Chhetri about the food he likes to eat during his cheat days, to which Sunil Chhetri replied, "I've lost the plot at the moment - chole-puri, samosas, vegan pizzas are being demolished at an alarming rate".

I've lost the plot at the moment - chole-puri, samosas, vegan pizzas are being demolished at an alarming rate. https://t.co/VfCR1LtdeU pic.twitter.com/2W229rNAxV — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2020

This was just one of the many gems Sunil Chhetri dropped on Twitter this week. The Indian football team captain also answered questions related to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and which sport he was likely to beat them in.

Is Sunil Chhetri vegan?

One thing which can't go unnoticed is that Sunil Chhetri mentioned vegan pizzas in the tweet. Now the question arises is the Indian football team captain a vegan?. While the Indian football team captain did not definitively answer the 'Is Sunil Chhetri vegan' question on Twitter, it's safe to take the answer in the affirmative, judging by his answers on social media.

