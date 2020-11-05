Chelsea Keep 5 Clean Sheets In A Row For The First Time In A Decade With Win Over Rennes

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy matched a decade-long clean sheet record at the club following the 3-0 win over Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Senegalese shot-stopper has now kept six consecutive clean sheets in his first seven appearances for Chelsea, highlighting why the Blues shelled out £22 million for his services in the summer. Two first-half penalties from Timo Werner and a close-range finish from Tammy Abraham just after the break secured the three points for Frank Lampard’s side.

Edouard Mendy clean sheets at Chelsea: Blues shot-stopper matches 10-year-long clean sheet record

Despite signing Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell in the summer, it seems that the arrival of Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge appears to have had more of an impact on the Blues’ fortunes so far. The 28-year-old has matched a 10-year-long clean sheet record at Stamford Bridge by not conceding in five consecutive games following Chelsea's 3-0 win over Rennes in the UCL.

Mendy has played a vital role in helping Chelsea keep a string of clean sheets, making some crucial saves and adding stability to their backline. Mendy's five clean sheets in a row have come against Sevilla, Man United, Krasnodar, Burnley and most recently, Rennes.

The last time Chelsea went five games in a row without conceding a goal was from September to October 2010. Prior to Mendy's arrival, the west London club had already conceded six goals in three league games with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Cabellero coming under heavy scrutiny from the Chelsea faithful.

The last time Chelsea conceded a goal was in the 3-3 draw against Southampton last month.

Chelsea vs Rennes: Werner's penalties and Abraham strike keep Blues atop Group E

Chelsea began the game against Rennes on the front foot and deservedly took the lead in the 10th minute after Timo Werner was fouled in the penalty box. The German tucked away his penalty to get his team off to a flyer. Just five minutes before the break, Chelsea doubled their lead through Werner from the penalty spot again, following a controversial handball decision.

Rennes were also reduced to 10 men as Dalbert Henrique's handball resulted in the defender being shown a second yellow. Tammy Abraham then added the third just five minutes after the break as he finished well from Reece James' cross. Mendy was also on hand to make sure that Chelsea didn't concede any sloppy goals towards the end of the game.

