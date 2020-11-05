Man United The Only Team Without A Shot In Six-yard Box In Premier League, Stats Reveal

Manchester United's puzzling start to the season continued in the Champions League as they suffered a narrow defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. The Red Devils' form in the Premier League has been a matter of concern with the team already conceding three defeats this season. An interesting stat has since shed light on the ineffectiveness of the Old Trafford outfit in the final third.

Also Read | Champions League results and highlights: Juventus triumph but Man United struggle again

Man United have no shots inside the six-yard box in the league this season

According to a startling stat revealed by WhoScored, Man United have not managed a single shot inside the six-yard box in the Premier League this season. Interestingly, Solskjaer's side stand alone in the list, being the only team without a shot in the six-yard box in the Premier League. The stat reveals the club's struggles in the final third despite the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani in the ranks.

Manchester United are the only Premier League team not to have a shot from inside the 6 yard box this season



❇️ 41 Shots Inside The Box

❇️ 38 Shots Outside The Box

❇️ 0 Shots Inside 6 Yard Box



Data via @WhoScored



| #MUFC | #FPL | #PremierLeague | pic.twitter.com/xx4tzxQDNo — Premier League Statman (@EPLStatman) November 3, 2020

Man United have, however, managed 41 shots inside the penalty box. The team's attempt to score from distance is seemingly visible from the stats, with 38 shots taken from outside the box. No shots inside the six-yard box will nonetheless be a cause of concern for Solskjaer.

Also Read | Man United captain Harry Maguire hits back at Roy Keane’s criticism over leadership

Man United goals' struggle continues vs Arsenal

Man United have netted nine times in six games this season while conceding 13 goals. Man United's home record has been dismal, to say the least. Solskjaer's men have already conceded three defeats at home, including the most recent loss against Arsenal for the first time in 14 years. The Man United home record has been undoubtedly poor and they are yet to bag their first Premier League victory at home this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the spot to bag a historic win at Old Trafford last weekend. Paul Pogba brought down Hector Bellerin in the penalty box, conceding a spot-kick to hand over the win to the Gunners. Following the defensive debacle, the Frenchman was dropped from the starting line-up during the team's defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Also Read | Man United will never win titles with Fred, McTominay and Matic in midfield, claims Keane

Man United languish at 15th in the Premier League standings

Man United's dismal form in the English top flight sees them languish at the 15th spot in the Premier League standings. The Old Trafford outfit have bagged a mere seven points in six games in the competition. They next play fourth-placed Everton on Saturday.

Also Read | Roy Keane blames Gary Neville for tunnel tussle between Arsenal and Man United in 2005

Image courtesy: AP