CHQ Vs HBI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Chongqing Lifan are set to lock horns with Hebei China Fortune in Group B of the Chinese Super League this week. The match between the two sides will be played at the Kunshan Sports Center Stadium today on Friday, September 11 at 3:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our CHQ vs HBI Dream11 prediction, CHQ vs HBI Dream11 team and probable CHQ vs HBI playing 11.

CHQ vs HBI live: CHQ vs HBI Dream11 prediction and preview

Chongqing Lifan are currently in the sixth position in the league standings with 9 points in their account having won two of the matches, lost four and drawn the remaining three. They come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda. They will be aiming to collect all three points again and aim to move higher up the table.

On the other hand, Hebei China Fortune are fourth in the table with 14 points and coming into this game having beaten table-toppers Shanghai SIPG 2-0. The team has been in good form and will look to continue their winning streak here on Friday. Based on current form and performances, our CHQ vs HBI Dream11 prediction is that the game will end in a hard-fought draw.

CHQ vs HBI Dream11 prediction: Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on nine occasions. Chongqing Lifan won two of those encounters, while Hebei China Fortune won three. The other four games ended in draws.

CHQ vs HBI Dream11 prediction: Probable CHQ vs HBI playing 11

Probable starting line-up for Chongqing Lifan: Deng Xiaofei, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Yuan Mincheng, Luo Hao, Liu Huan, Adrian Mierzejewski, Huang Xiyang, Chen Jie, Fernandinho, Feng Jing, Alan Kardec

Probable starting line-up for Hebei China Fortune: Bao Yaxiong, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chengdong, Zhao Yuhao, Paulinho, Wang Qiuming, Samir Memisevic, Yin Hongbo, Ricardo Goulart, Marcos Vinicius

CHQ vs HBI live: CHQ vs HBI Dream11 team, top picks

Chongqing Lifan

Alan Kardec

Fernandinho

Hebei China Fortun

Marcos Vinicius

Wang Qiuming

CHQ vs HBI Dream11 prediction: CHQ vs HBI Dream 11 team

Goalkeeper - Bao Yaxiong

Defenders - Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Yuan Mincheng, Luo Hao

Midfielders - Wang, Qiuming, Samir Memisevic, Fernandinho, Ricardo Goulart

Forwards - Marcos Vinicius, Alan Kardec

Note- The above CHQ vs HBI Dream11 prediction, CHQ vs HBI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHQ vs HBI Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Alan Kardec Twitter