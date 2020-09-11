Higuain Transfer To Inter Miami Almost Complete, Official Announcement Expected Soon

After three seasons at the Allianz Stadium, Gonzalo Higuain is set to bid farewell to Juventus. The former Real Madrid striker is close to agreeing to a deal with Major League Soccer-based (MLS) Inter Miami, which is co-owned by former Manchester United star David Beckham. Higuain will sign a two-season deal, suggest reports.

Higuain to Inter Miami: Juventus terminate Argentine's contract

Maurizio Sarri's sacking after Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League hinted at several changes in Turin. Andrea Pirlo, who replaced Sarri has since sprung into action as he looks to set up a team that can compete all the way for the Champions League title.

Paperworks to be signed on next hours for Gonzalo Higuain to Inter Miami, done deal: here we go confirmed! The agreemenr has been completed - personal terms ok. He’ll be in the USA soon to sign his contract and join MLS. 🇺🇸🌟 #Juve #Higuain #MLS #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2020

Pirlo was adamant that the Higuain transfer be dealt with sooner as the manager lacked faith in the striker. Recent reports suggest that his contract has been terminated to put into effect the Higuain transfer away from the Serie A champions. A report by Sky Sports on the Higuain transfer now suggests that he has agreed personal terms with Inter Miami.

Higuain to Inter Miami: Higuain transfer agreement reached

The Higuain to Inter Miami report claims that the two parties have agreed personal terms. The striker will soon land in the USA to sign the agreement that will see him ply his trade for the Beckham-owned outfit. He will join his former Juventus teammate Blaise Matuidi, whose signing was made official only last month. The Higuain transfer will be made official by Inter Miami once he completes his medical check. The former Argentine forward will sign a two-season contract and will play an important role in Beckham's plans in the MLS.

Higuain to Inter Miami: Striker's Juventus career in brief

Having emerged as the Serie A topscorer with Napoli in the 2015-16 season, Juventus swooped to land him at the Allianz Stadium for a reported fee of €90 million. Although he succeeded at Juventus over the next two seasons, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo forced the club to loan him out to AC Milan and subsequently to Chelsea. The appointment of Sarri at the club paved the way for his return at Juventus last summer, but he has failed to impress new manager Andrea Pirlo.

With the Higuain transfer set to materialise soon, the striker brings down the curtain on his Juventus stint that saw him rack up 148 appearances. In all, he netted 66 times for the Old Lady and played an instrumental role in Juventus' Champions League run in 2017 that saw the club reach the final, only to be defeated by Real Madrid.

