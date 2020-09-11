Messi Could Continue With Barcelona Till 38 If New President Is Elected, Suggests Rivaldo

The Lionel Messi transfer saga has hit a pause, at least for a season more. The Barcelona captain, who was on the verge of sealing a move to Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, has committed himself to the club until the expiry of his contract. The focus now shifts on the elections of the presidency. Barcelona legend Rivaldo insists that Messi might continue for long if there's a change of guard in the hierarchy.

Messi transfer saga ends, focus shifts to presidency election

Messi took the world by storm after he demanded that the club release him for free. However, Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu did not let down his guard against the four-time Champions League winner's demands. He instead insisted that interested clubs should pay his €700 million ($828 million) release clause, a stand that found support from LaLiga. Ultimately, Messi was forced to continue with the team.

With the Messi transfer saga looking calm as of now, the focus now shifts on the presidential election that is to be held in March next year. Speaking to BetFair, Barcelona legend Rivaldo insists that the Messi transfer talks could soon be forgotten and he might continue at least until the age of 38.

New Barcelona President might ensure Messi's stay: Rivaldo

On being quizzed further, the former Brazil superstar claims that it might not be surprising if Messi continues for a longer time, citing the new conditions at the club, including the arrival of Ronald Koeman. He also cited the Barcelona presidential election as one of the determinants that might ensure the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's stay at Camp Nou.

Messi has been at loggerheads with Bartomeu for the past couple of seasons. During his most recent interview with Goal, he did not shy away from slamming the board led by the Barcelona President. Rivaldo believes the election of a new chief could play a bigger role in ensuring the Argentina international's stay at Camp Nou.

Messi could continue at Barcelona until 38: Rivaldo

Rivaldo further claims that Messi has several reasons to continue with Barcelona, citing the fact that his family is settled in Catalunya. The Brazilian further emphasises that the new Barcelona President might succeed in persuading Messi to extend his contract. Rivaldo insists that players these days are fit enough to continue playing at the highest level for a longer time and Messi could just be one such legend.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter/Rivaldo Instagram