Premier League Fans Furious With International Break As Gomez, Ake, Pulisic Suffer Knocks

Premier League managers have called out the authorities for the unrelenting fixture schedule, with coaches claiming that the congested fixture list poses a threat to the players. Managers like Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola have also criticised the Premier League for sticking to the three-substitute rule while other leagues have allowed five, explaining how the lack of rest between games has increased injuries to Premier League players this season.

Now, with the international break already seeing players like Nathan Ake and Joe Gomez withdraw from the squads with injuries, furious fans have taken to social media to criticise the scheduling of the international break.

Joe Gomez, Nathan Ake and Christian Pulisic pull out of international break with injuries

Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake was taken off in the sixth minute during the Netherlands vs Spain game with an injury, with the Dutchman set to return to England. Providing the Nathan Ake injury update, Netherlands coach Frank de Boer revealed that the 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury and will play no further part during the international break. The coach also criticised the need to play friendlies at a time when footballers haven’t had a proper pre-season, with De Boer admitting that he doesn’t think friendlies have to be played this year.

The injury sustained to Joe Gomez is Liverpool’s 14th injury this season.



The season started two months ago... incredible. pic.twitter.com/YQnzsQVvmM — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 11, 2020

Similar to the Nathan Ake injury, Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez also picked up an injury during the international break, albeit a more serious one. While discussing the Joe Gomez injury, England manger Gareth Southgate revealed that the youngster suffered a knee injury during training. Sharing the extent of the injury, Southgate explained that while the Liverpool defender will have scans on the injury soon, the Joe Gomez injury does not look good.

Frank de Boer just confirmed that Nathan Aké is suffering from a hamstring injury, he couldn't tell how bad it was but he has left the National Team to travel back to Manchester. Meanwhile he will also call up a replacement for Hans Hateboer who has 4 stitches on his head. pic.twitter.com/t2rlnSZ69i — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 11, 2020

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic’s return to England made it the third high-profile injury to occur during the international break. While the winger had earlier picked up an issue while warming up at Burnley, the American was part of the United States squad for the upcoming international fixtures.

However, head coach Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday, giving a Christian Pulisic injury update, explained that the youngster has returned to Chelsea as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Premier League fans lash out at international break after multiple players get injured

Ake injured for the Netherlands now.... muscle injury. This International break is a farce. Too much football. — Trevor Lloyd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇰🇷 (@Trevorlloyd92) November 11, 2020

Emphasises the reason why there shouldn't be an international break amid all the fixture congestion — Westie TV (@WestieTVYouTube) November 11, 2020

The injuries to Gomez, Ake and Pulisic come at a time when there have been numerous conversations about protecting the players this season. Injury analyst Ben Dinnery had recently revealed how there have been 103 muscle injuries this season, representing a 16% rise at the same stage last season. Taking to Twitter, many fans expressed their frustration as they claimed that that international friendlies are just a money-making exercise.

International breaks is pointless honestly — Ali (@ali_szn14) November 11, 2020

Five minutes into the game and Ake has a harmstring injury already , Only God knows how much i hate Int'l break!!!! — 👽 Itz truth💧 (@truthOriginal) November 11, 2020

Other fans called the international break pointless, as they asked authorities to do more to protect the players from injury. Football fans also referred to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they suggested that international friendlies can be avoided during such times. Many fans tweeted that Premier League players are playing too much football and that the absence of a proper break is posing a risk to their fitness levels this season.

Image Credits: AP