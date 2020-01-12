Cristiano Ronaldo Has A Secret Regime That Keeps Him Fit And Healthy

The 34-year-old forward striker Christiano Ronaldo has a secret regime that keeps him in incredible shape. According to the reports, Ronaldo eats six meals a day within a gap of three to four hours between each in a move to support his fast metabolism. His diet includes whole grains, fresh fruit and lean proteins contained in fish such as swordfish, sea bass and cod. He use to eat cheese, ham, low-fat yogurt, fruit and avocado toast for his breakfast.

Ronaldo's secret regime

He avoids carbonated drinks and red meat, as per the reports. He considers chicken to be one of the magical foods which is rich in protein and has less fat. His sleep pattern is quite different from others which is not eight consecutive hours. He use to have five small rests of ninety minutes which is spread throughout the day. It is obviously working with him because the tests performed on his body revealed that he has the physical condition of a 23-year old. He follows healthy eating and sleeping patterns. He used to do swimming whenever he gets a chance. He uses baths of differing temperatures to stimulate muscle regeneration.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media app Instagram where he posted a stunning picture of himself from a morning workout session. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star can be seen swinging a kettlebell to work on his legs and shoulder. He has a focussed look on his face and looks to be in peak shape ahead of a crucial stage in the season. Fans left a variety of comments on the post heaping praise on the Juventus forward's athletic prowess. Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 35 next month, has scored 616 goals in more than 800 appearances across Europe.

