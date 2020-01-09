Neymar Picks Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba Over Cristiano Ronaldo In His Dream Five-a-side Team

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017 in a reported €222 million deal. The Brazilian, however, continues to express his admiration for his former strike partners - Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez by naming the duo in his 5-a-side dream team. However, the 27-year-old omitted Cristiano Ronaldo from his side.

Neymar picks his dream five-a-side team 😍 pic.twitter.com/W2qchP12iQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 8, 2020

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe States That There Is No Tension Between Him And Neymar

Neymar picks Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking to ESPN, Neymar was asked to pick his dream 5-a-side team. While Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez made the list, his current strike partner Kylian Mbappe was also picked by the Brazilian.

Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba made up the numbers in a very attacking side. While Cristiano Ronaldo's omission comes as a surprise, Neymar's side also did not involve a goalkeeper.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Makes Hilarious "pee" Remark After Successful Surgery: Watch

He was also asked to pick a five-a-side line-up from retired players. Once again he named a surprising side with three English stars and no Brazilians.

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham made it to his side, while Barcelona legend Xavi and Thierry Henry filled the other places. Neymar showed his preferences for attack once again by not naming a defender or a goalkeeper in either of his side.

Neymar talks PSG and his struggling '2019'

Ever since moving to the French capital, Neymar has been linked with a move away. Last summer, he was linked with a move to his former club Barcelona, however, the move failed to materialise.

Also Read | Luis Suarez Hosts Lionel Messi, Neymar At A Star-studded 'special' Party

During the interview, Neymar further touched upon his struggles with PSG this season citing his injury issues hampered 2019. The 28-year-old insisted he remains eager to learn from the last year and excel in the coming year.

Speaking of PSG, the Brazilian insisted that his side are better than ever this year and have a strong chance of ending their hunt for a 'Champions League' title this season.

'2019 was a very difficult year for me in every way―professionally and personally. It was a year of learning, of twists and turns, and bettering oneself.' - Neymar

Neymar seems much happier at PSG these days and Kylian Mbappé has revealed the huge change the Brazilian has made to his game 😍 pic.twitter.com/UWt3O4XPgh — Onefootball (@Onefootball) January 9, 2020

PSG made it to the Champions League Round of 16 as the winners of Group A, ahead of Real Madrid. They'll face German club Borussia Dortmund in the coming knockout round in February. Coming back to their league form, PSG thrashed Saint-Etienne 6-1 on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also got on the scoresheet.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Informs Neymar About His Possible Exit From Barcelona: Reports

Picture Credits: PSG Twitter